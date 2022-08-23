EACO Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Net Sales and Record 3rd Quarter Net Income

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#earnings–EACO Corporation (OTCMKTS:EACO) today reported the results for its quarter ended May 31, 2022.

Net sales, net income and earnings per share were as follows for the three months ended May 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share information):

Three Months Ended



May 31, % 2022 2021 Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $77,797 $62,676 24.1% Net income $5,330 $3,080 73.1% Basic and diluted earnings per common share $1.09 $0.63 73.0%

The Company had 340 sales employees at May 31, 2022, a decrease of 9 (2.6%) from the prior year quarter. The Company’s sales force is divided into Sales focus teams (SFT’s). The Company had 103 SFT’s as of May 31, 2022 the same from the prior year quarter. Management anticipates continued growth in both our headcount and SFT’s in fiscal year 2022. The Company believes it continues to gain market share through its local presence business model.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation, statements related to our headcount expansion and future growth are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to hire and retain additional qualified employees, our ability to open additional sales offices, and to gain market acceptance for our products, the pricing and availability of our products, the success of our sales and marketing programs, the impact of products offered by our competitors from time to time, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to these factors and any other factors mentioned elsewhere in this news release, the reader should refer as well to the factors, uncertainties or risks identified in EACO’s most recent Form 10-K and all subsequent Form 10-Q reports filed by us with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and EACO does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share information) (unaudited) May 31, August 31, 2022 2021* ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,427 $ 4,455 Restricted cash 10 10 Trade accounts receivable, net 42,718 33,939 Inventory, net 47,493 40,448 Marketable securities, trading 4,835 3,741 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,500 6,780 Total current assets 107,983 89,363 Non-current Assets: Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 7,974 8,269 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,668 11,084 Other assets, net 1,411 1,669 Total assets $ 128,036 $ 110,385 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 19,316 $ 16,413 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,194 10,964 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,233 3,096 Current portion of long-term debt 119 113 Total current liabilities 33,862 30,586 Non-current Liabilities: Long-term debt 4,492 4,585 Operating lease liabilities 7,592 8,092 Total liabilities 45,946 43,263 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 36,000 shares outstanding (liquidation value $900) 1 1 Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 8,000,000 shares authorized; 4,861,590 shares outstanding 49 49 Additional paid-in capital 12,378 12,378 Accumulated other comprehensive income 282 780 Retained earnings 69,380 53,914 Total shareholders’ equity 82,090 67,122 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 128,036 $ 110,385 * Derived from the Company’s audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 6, 2022.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except for share and per share information) (unaudited) Three Months Ended



May 31, Nine Months Ended



May 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 77,797 $ 62,676 $ 208,206 $ 171,830 Cost of sales 56,207 45,826 150,313 125,504 Gross margin 21,590 16,850 57,893 46,326 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,547 12,800 36,881 38,021 Income from operations 7,043 4,050 21,012 8,305 Other income (expense): Net gain (loss) on trading securities 213 196 135 (863 ) Interest and other (expense) (48 ) (45 ) (153 ) (174 ) Other income (expense), net 165 151 (18 ) (1,037 ) Income before income taxes 7,208 4,201 20,994 7,268 Provision for income taxes 1,878 1,121 5,471 1,943 Net income 5,330 3,080 15,523 5,325 Cumulative preferred stock dividend (19 ) (19 ) (57 ) (57 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 5,311 $ 3,061 $ 15,466 $ 5,268 Basic and diluted earnings per share: $ 1.09 $ 0.63 $ 3.18 $ 1.08 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 4,861,590 4,861,590 4,861,590 4,861,590 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 4,901,590 4,901,590 4,901,590 4,901,590

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended



May 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 15,523 $ 5,325 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,122 1,136 Bad debt expense 54 62 Loss on sale of real property – – Net unrealized (gain) loss on trading securities (135 ) 863 Increase (decrease) in cash from changes in: Trade accounts receivable (8,843 ) (3,239 ) Inventory (7,045 ) (861 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (462 ) 1,568 Operating lease right-of-use assets 416 1,400 Trade accounts payable 3,959 2,895 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 230 (1,291 ) Operating lease liabilities (363 ) (1,454 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,456 6,404 Investing activities: Purchase of property, equipment, and leasehold improvements (827 ) (757 ) Net (purchases) sales of marketable securities, trading (959 ) (4,419 ) Net change in liabilities for short sales of trading securities – (2,916 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (1,786 ) (8,092 ) Financing activities: Payments on revolving credit facility, net – (5,100 ) Borrowings on construction loan – – Repayments on long-term debt (87 ) (82 ) Preferred stock dividend (57 ) (57 ) Net change in bank overdraft (1,056 ) 144 Net cash (used in) financing activities (1,200 ) (5,095 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (498 ) 223 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 972 (6,560 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 4,465 8,995 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 5,437 $ 2,435 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 153 $ 172 Cash paid for income taxes $ 3,979 $ 2,509

