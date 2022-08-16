EACO Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Net Income and Record 1st Quarter Net Sales

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#earnings–EACO Corporation (OTCQB:EACO) today reported the results for three months ended November 30, 2021.

Net sales, net income and earnings per share were as follows for the three months ended November 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share information):

Three Months Ended



November 30, % 2021 2020 Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 63,822 $ 53,403 19.5 % Net income $ 6,786* $ 851 697.4 % Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 1.39 $ 0.17 717.6 %

*Includes an income benefit of $3.4 million as a result of qualified federal tax credits related to the Employee Retention Credit.

The Company had 328 sales employees at November 30, 2021, a decrease of 29 or 8.7% from the prior year quarter. The Company’s sales force is divided into Sales focus teams (SFT’s). The Company had 101 SFT’s as of November 30, 2021, the same as the prior year quarter. Management anticipates continued growth in both our headcount and SFT’s in fiscal year 2022. The Company believes it continues to gain market share through its local presence business model.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation, statements related to our headcount expansion and future growth are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to hire and retain additional qualified employees, our ability to open additional sales offices, and to gain market acceptance for our products, the pricing and availability of our products, the success of our sales and marketing programs, the impact of products offered by our competitors from time to time, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to these factors and any other factors mentioned elsewhere in this news release, the reader should refer as well to the factors, uncertainties or risks identified in EACO’s most recent Form 10-K and all subsequent Form 10-Q reports filed by us with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and EACO does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share information) (unaudited) November 30, August 31, 2021 2021* ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,583 $ 4,455 Restricted cash 10 10 Trade accounts receivable, net 34,168 33,939 Inventory, net 42,542 40,448 Marketable securities, trading 3,684 3,741 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,395 6,780 Total current assets 97,382 89,363 Non-current Assets: Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 8,173 8,269 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,304 11,084 Other assets, net 1,404 1,669 Total assets $ 118,263 $ 110,385 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 17,047 $ 16,413 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,708 10,964 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,301 3,096 Current portion of long-term debt 119 113 Total current liabilities 32,175 30,586 Non-current Liabilities: Long-term debt 4,552 4,585 Operating lease liabilities 8,127 8,092 Total liabilities 44,854 43,263 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8) Shareholders’ Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 36,000 shares outstanding (liquidation value $900) 1 1 Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 8,000,000 shares authorized; 4,861,590 shares outstanding 49 49 Additional paid-in capital 12,378 12,378 Accumulated other comprehensive income 300 780 Retained earnings 60,681 53,914 Total shareholders’ equity 73,409 67,122 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 118,263 $ 110,385

* Derived from the Company’s audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 30, 2020.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except for share and per share information) (unaudited) Three Months Ended



November 30, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 63,822 $ 53,403 Cost of sales 45,644 38,951 Gross margin 18,178 14,452 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,895 12,681 Income from operations 9,283 1,771 Other (expense): Net loss on trading securities (56 ) (553 ) Interest and other expense, net (52 ) (69 ) Other (expense), net (108 ) (622 ) Income before income taxes 9,175 1,149 Provision for income taxes 2,389 298 Net income 6,786 851 Cumulative preferred stock dividend (19 ) (19 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 6,767 $ 832 Basic and diluted earnings per common share: $ 1.39 $ 0.17 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 4,861,590 4,861,590

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended



November 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 6,786 $ 851 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 382 377 Bad debt expense 9 –– Net gain on trading securities 56 553 Increase (decrease) in cash from changes in Trade accounts receivable (248 ) 1,634 Inventory (2,094 ) (71 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,350 ) 716 Operating lease right-of-use assets (220 ) 417 Trade accounts payable 1,642 666 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 744 (723 ) Operating lease liabilities 240 (524 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,947 3,896 Investing activities: Additions to property, equipment, and leasehold improvements (286 ) (179 ) Sale of marketable securities, trading 1 24 Net change in liabilities for short sales of trading securities –– 286 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (285 ) 131 Financing activities: Payments on revolving credit facility, net –– (2,187 ) Payments on long-term debt (27 ) –– Preferred stock dividend (19 ) (19 ) Bank overdraft (1,008 ) (867 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,054 ) (3,073 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (480 ) (82 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,128 872 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 4,465 8,995 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 5,593 $ 9,867 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 52 $ 48

Contacts

Michael Narikawa



EACO Corporation



(714) 876-2490