EA SPORTS™ Presents Madden Bowl to Headline Super Bowl LX Week With Luke Combs, Teddy Swims and More

Stephen Wilson Jr., Gavin Adcock and Bay Area Favorite LaRussell Join Super Bowl Week’s Biggest Night of Football, Music & Culture on Feb. 6 at Chase Center

Jameis Winston and Kay Adams Host the Blue Carpet, with I AM ATHLETE Bringing Fans Even Closer to the Energy of Madden Bowl

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EA SPORTS™ today unveiled the music lineup for EA SPORTS™ Presents Madden Bowl in Partnership with Visa, delivering Super Bowl week’s premier night of football and culture to the Bay. On Friday, February 6, Luke Combs, Teddy Swims, Stephen Wilson Jr, Gavin Adcock, and the Bay Area’s own LaRussell will take over San Francisco’s Chase Center for a high-energy celebration bringing fans, music, and football together under one roof.

“Panthers football has been a staple in my life since I was a kid, so playing Madden has been something I’ve always done - still do to this day on tour,” said Luke Combs. “Getting the invite from EA SPORTS to be a part of the Madden Bowl at the biggest football game in the world - the Super Bowl, was a no-brainer. I can’t wait and I’m still holding out hope my Panthers will be there too.”

“The Bay is home, and performing at Madden Bowl while the Super Bowl’s right here means everything,” said LaRussell. “This city runs on innovation, hustle, and heart. The same things that make football and music connect with people everywhere.”

Beginning at 7:00 PM PST on EA SPORTS social channels, fans can catch every A-list star and athlete arrival along with exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from the EA SPORTS Presents Madden Bowl Blue Carpet, hosted by Jameis Winston and Kay Adams. Twitch streamer Sketch will host a livestream from the carpet featuring athletes facing off in a one-play Madden NFL 26 showdown, and the I AM ATHLETE podcast will also be on-site, delivering additional content that brings fans closer to the action through their unique point of view.

“With Super Bowl LX in the backyard of our global headquarters, this year truly feels like a home game for us,” said John Reseburg, VP of Marketing, Partnerships & Communications for EA SPORTS. “This will be our biggest presence ever, and EA SPORTS Presents Madden Bowl is at the center of it, a celebration of the fans, athletes, creators, and music shaping the culture of football. We’re going to bring an incredible show to the Bay, and share that energy with football fans everywhere.”

Visa, a world leader in digital payments, joins this year as the presenting partner, unlocking a next‑level experience for select Visa Infinite cardholders. These Infinite cardholders will enjoy access to the Fast Pass Lane, premium seating, and entry to the Visa Fan Lounge—where guests are treated to complimentary food and beverages, immersive activations, curated gifts, and limited‑edition Visa x Madden Bowl gear.

EA SPORTS Presents Madden Bowl anchors EA SPORTS’ largest Super Bowl presence yet, spanning the official Media Welcome Party, the Madden NFL Super Bowl Prediction, live esports competition featuring the world’s top Madden NFL 26 players, and athlete and creator content across Super Bowl LX Opening Night, NFL Honors, and the NFL Media Center. Together, these moments give fans more ways than ever to experience Super Bowl LX.

To keep up with all things EA SPORTS during Super Bowl LX week and beyond, follow EA SPORTS on Instagram, TikTok, X, and Facebook.

