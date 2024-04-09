E2open Strengthens Leadership Team, Announces Chief of Staff and Sector President Appointments

John McIndoe named as Chief of Staff; Steve Baird joins as Sector President, North America, within e2open’s global commercial organization





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#connectedsupplychain—E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, announces the appointment of John McIndoe as EVP, chief of staff to the CEO on the executive team, and Steve Baird as sector president for North America on the global commercial leadership team.

“Building and maintaining a robust leadership team composed of seasoned experts with a track record of success is the cornerstone of sustainable growth and innovation in any organization. We’re delighted to announce John’s appointment to e2open’s new chief of staff role, and to welcome Steve to lead our commercial teams responsible for North America,” said Andrew Appel, CEO of e2open. “I’ve worked with John for more than 10 years through successful transformations and growth, and he has already made a positive impact at e2open, working closely with me, and applying his broad business acumen and collaborative approach to drive and accelerate our key initiatives across the organization. We are equally excited to add Steve to our commercial leadership team, bringing his talent and proven ability to lead high-performance teams through transformative growth, while elevating client focus and enhancing the differentiated value and impact we provide the world’s leading companies and their supply chain programs.”

McIndoe is a global executive with more than 25 years of diverse and progressive experience building businesses, growth strategies, infrastructure, and teams. He joined e2open in October 2023 as interim chief of staff to the CEO, and now assumes the newly added chief of staff position on e2open’s executive leadership team. In his role, McIndoe serves as strategic advisor to the CEO, leading cross-organizational strategic initiatives alongside e2open’s executive leaders and department heads. He previously spent 20 years at IRI (now Circana), a leading provider of big data, software, predictive analytics, and insights, most recently serving as EVP and global chief marketing officer on the company’s executive leadership team since 2009. McIndoe has demonstrated success defining strategy and delivering high-impact, performance-driven execution to expand awareness and market share, drive revenue, and enable companies to scale up for growth.

Baird joins e2open as sector president, North America, responsible for driving growth and overseeing strategic sales and account development activities across the North America commercial business, which includes global strategic accounts. An accomplished executive with extensive expertise in leading high-performance teams and executing in large scale-up environments, Baird brings to the role more than 25 years of enterprise software experience at some of the most well-known companies in the world. He previously served as SVP and managing director at SAP, driving profitability, strategic direction, and all client-related activity across SAP’s full suite of solutions and services. During his tenure at SAP, Baird delivered exceptional annual recurring revenue growth and an increase in client retention while managing transformational organization changes. Before joining SAP, he served in regional and global leadership roles at both Apptio and PTC.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 480,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 15 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:



5W PR for e2open



e2open@5wpr.com

718.757.6144

Investor Relations Contact:



Dusty Buell



dusty.buell@e2open.com

investor.relations@e2open.com

Corporate Contact:



Kristin Seigworth



VP Communications, e2open



kristin.seigworth@e2open.com

pr@e2open.com