E2open Named a Leader in Two Global Trade Management IDC MarketScape Reports

Recognized as a Leader in both the Manufacturers and Exporters and Retailers and Importers vendor assessments

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#connectedsupplychain--E2open, a WiseTech Global Group company and connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, has been recognized as a Leader in two IDC MarketScape reports: Worldwide Global Trade Management (GTM) Applications for Manufacturers and Exporters 2025 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US53604225, December 2025) and Worldwide Global Trade Management for Retailers and Importers 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US51573724, December 2025). Both IDC MarketScape reports recognize e2open for strengths in comprehensive trade content and depth of expertise; automation; AI capabilities and strategic development; and end-to-end supply chain orchestration across a multi-enterprise partner network. E2open Global Trade Management supports manufacturers and exporters as they navigate the complexities of cross-border trade, while also helping retailers and importers drive greater automation, visibility, and control across inbound logistics operations.

View a complimentary excerpt of each IDC MarketScape report at e2open.com: Manufacturers and Exporters; Retailers and Importers.

The IDC MarketScapes evaluated vendors based on qualitative and quantitative criteria to determine the landscape of key GTM providers across retail/importing and manufacturing/exporting. IDC MarketScape defines GTM as “software and services that support the trade compliance, logistics (including global visibility), and finance aspects of the importing and exporting processes involved in cross-border trade.”

“Global trade is more complex and dynamic than ever,” said Pawan Joshi, chief strategy officer at e2open. “We believe the IDC MarketScape’s recognition across both export and import assessments underscores the strength of e2open’s end-to-end approach, combining comprehensive compliance content, multi-enterprise network connectivity, and AI-driven automation. In addition, our platform offers the unique capability to connect these trade processes with supply planning, logistics, and channel processes across the entire supply chain – an advantage for our customers who rely on e2open’s global trade solutions to move goods across borders with confidence, reduce risk and cost, and keep their supply chains resilient.”

E2open’s Global Trade Management software enables users across industries to plan, optimize, and execute global trade on one collaborative AI-powered platform with an unmatched trade content database covering over 230 countries and territories, and multi-enterprise network. Customers can automate due diligence and export compliance, speed import and duty management, and facilitate cross-border moves with self-filing to minimize risk, avoid delays, reduce costs, and better serve their customers.

The IDC MarketScape researchers noted the following competitive strengths of e2open:

Comprehensive trade content and depth of expertise: E2open's Global Knowledge provides more than 80 million annual updates to classification, tariff, licensing, trade programs, rules of origin, restricted party lists, and other content.

E2open's Global Knowledge provides more than 80 million annual updates to classification, tariff, licensing, trade programs, rules of origin, restricted party lists, and other content. Automation: E2open offers workflow automation at granular levels across core functional areas for managing cross-border transactions (due diligence screening, global product master, import and export management [which are interoperable], trade agreements, customs warehousing, declarations and filings, duty management, trade APIs, cargo screening, and documentation services), eliminating error-prone and inefficient manual processes that slow down supply chains.

E2open offers automation at granular levels across core functional areas for managing cross-border transactions (due diligence screening, global product master, import and export management [which are interoperable], trade agreements, customs warehousing, declarations and filings, duty management, trade APIs, cargo screening, and documentation services), eliminating error-prone and inefficient manual processes that slow down supply chains. AI capabilities and strategic development: E2open has invested significantly in developing out specific AI use cases relevant to GTM needs, including an LLM for document ingestion and generation, transliteration for restricted party screening, and probabilistic risk assessment (fully customizable toward organizational tolerance).

E2open has invested significantly in developing out specific AI use cases relevant to GTM needs, including an LLM for document ingestion and generation, transliteration for restricted party screening, and probabilistic risk assessment (fully customizable toward organizational tolerance). End-to-end supply chain orchestration across multi-enterprise partner network: GTM is part of a holistic supply chain management platform, which itself is integrated to a connected network of more than half a million manufacturers, suppliers, distribution partners, and logistics and transportation providers globally, providing real-time visibility and integration across demand, supply, logistics, and global trade.

"We see increased demand for software that optimizes the compliance, logistics, and financial aspects of global trade, integrates automation to increase workforce productivity, and delivers consistent, impactful results across global trade functions," says Travis Eide, research director, Global Supply Chain Execution, IDC. "The ability to better manage, automate, and optimize processes has become an imperative in this increasingly volatile domain, allowing teams to control what can be controlled and manage ambiguity to the best of their ability."

The IDC MarketScape states that WiseTech’s recent acquisition of e2open is “an addition that will expand its global reach, customer base, and product portfolio. In the long run, this will likely enhance WiseTech's ability to deliver a more integrated and efficient GTM solution while preserving e2open's partner ecosystem, and it will bring current e2open customers greater functionalities in areas of expanded logistics connectivity, data integration, and broader compliance automation and customs filings.”

E2open was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Global Trade Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47410221, March 2022), where both sectors were combined. “We believe being named as a Leader in this refreshed pair of global trade IDC MarketScapes highlights e2open’s strength and ability to connect all four supply chain ecosystems - channel, supply, logistics, and trade - on a unified, AI-powered platform,” said Joshi.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About e2open

E2open, a WiseTech Global Group company, is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 500,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 18 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste and operate sustainably. Moving as one™. Learn more: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

5W PR for e2open

e2open@5wpr.com

908-510-8009

Corporate Contact:

Kristin Seigworth

VP Communications, e2open

Kristin.Seigworth@wisetechglobal.com

pr@e2open.com