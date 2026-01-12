e.l.f. Cosmetics and Liquid Death Drop Limited-Edition “Lip Embalms”

Everyone’s favorite black metal star, Glothar, picks up the mic to drop new hydrating lippie

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), and healthy beverage platform Liquid Death are back to rock the world to launch the limited-edition “e.l.f. x Liquid Death Lip Embalms.”

The original partnership, a limited edition, black metal-inspired makeup vault called Corpse Paint, shocked the beauty and beverage industries with one of the most unexpected, buzz‑worthy, culture-shaping collaborations. Now, the two brands are reunited for a second show designed to surprise and delight the community.

The first e.l.f. x Liquid Death drop in 2024 sold out in 45 minutes and racked up millions of views across social media. By fusing e.l.f.’s cruelty‑free, high‑performance products with Liquid Death’s irreverent humor and passionate fanbase, the collab tapped into the unexpected—fueling self‑expression, fun, and fearless originality.

“Normalize the bizarre. Andy Pearson said those words to me when we created ‘Corpse Paint’ together,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. "Creating with the team at Liquid Death extended the limits of our imagination. And we’ve been dreaming together ever since. This collaboration isn’t new, it is a continuation of what the people have been clamoring for at the intersection of our two brands- bold, bizarre and bonkers.”

Now, fans are demanding an encore—and e.l.f. and Liquid Death are ready to deliver. Round two brings the return of Glothar, everyone’s favorite black metal star, with a jingle that combines music, humor, and heart to invite fans into the next chapter. Click here to watch the campaign.

“Our original e.l.f. collab showed how powerful it can be when two brands with strong points of view and passionate fans create something completely unexpected,” said Dan Murphy, SVP of Marketing at Liquid Death. “Sequels can be tough because you need to mix the familiar with the unexpected. This campaign certainly has plenty of both.”

The latest collection—inspired by Liquid Death’s mountain water and its soda-flavored sparkling water and iced tea flavors (Severed Lime, Killer Cola, Doctor Death, Rest in Peach and Sweet Reaper)—will be available in limited quantities on elfcosmetics.com and TikTok Shop beginning January 14, 2026. Each balm comes in a mini replica of an actual Liquid Death can. Instead of a beverage inside the can, you’ll find e.l.f.’s flavored Squeeze Me balms—packed for on‑the‑go hydration and fun.

In celebration of the collaboration, e.l.f. invites the community to enter e.l.f. UP!, its Roblox experience, where players drop through a Liquid Death–themed portal into a multi-level obstacle course that increases in difficulty with each level. Starting in the Mountain Water level, players complete each course and plunge deeper into the experience, ultimately reaching the darkest depths of Sweet Reaper Iced Tea.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean and vegan, all double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty free. We are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.

About Liquid Death

As one of the fastest growing non-alcoholic beverage brands, Liquid Death uses comedy and entertainment to make health and sustainability 50 times more fun. We take low-calorie beverages and package them into infinitely recyclable cans that compete with the fun marketing of unhealthy brands across beer and junk food. Our product lines include mountain water, soda-flavored sparkling water, iced tea, and energy. We donate a portion of our proceeds to help kill plastic pollution. For more information on Liquid Death please visit liquiddeath.com.

