Dynatrace to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended December 31, 2025 before the U.S. financial markets open on February 9, 2026. In conjunction with this report, Dynatrace will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the company’s financial results and its business outlook.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 9, 2026. To access the conference call from the U.S. and Canada, dial (866) 405-1247, or internationally, dial (201) 689-8045 with conference ID # 13758089. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website, ir.dynatrace.com.

An audio replay of the call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 9, 2026 by dialing (877) 660-6853 from the U.S. or Canada, or for international callers by dialing (201) 612-7415 and entering conference ID # 13758089. In addition, an archived webcast will be available at ir.dynatrace.com.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) is advancing observability for today’s digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward.

To learn more about Dynatrace, visit www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on LinkedIn and X @dynatrace.

Dynatrace and the Dynatrace logo are trademarks of the Dynatrace, Inc. group of companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2026 Dynatrace LLC.

Investor Contact:

Noelle Faris

VP, Investor Relations

ir@dynatrace.com



Media Relations:

Dynatrace PR Team

pr-team@dynatrace.com