Dynatrace Recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Observability Platforms Report

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Observability Platforms report. Gartner Peer Insights recognizes vendors that meet or exceed both the market average for both axes (User Interest and Adoption, and Overall Experience). A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

According to Gartner, The Voice of the Customer report “synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights” for buyers of technology and services. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner for expert research and can play a key role in your buying process. Peers are verified reviewers of a technology product or service, who not only rate the offering, but also provide valuable feedback to consider before making a purchase decision.”

Within the Observability Platforms Report, customers rated Dynatrace product capabilities 4.7 out of 5.0 stars, with 93% saying they would recommend Dynatrace solutions. Reviews were received in the 18-month period ending October 31, 2025. Dynatrace reviews in the report include the following:

“We’re honored that Dynatrace has been recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Observability Platforms,” said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace. “As agentic AI transforms how enterprises operate; the complexity of digital environments continues to grow exponentially. Our customers require solutions that go beyond traditional observability and provide in-depth insights and confidence, enabling them to drive greater resilience and innovation. In our opinion, this recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting that need.”

In 2025, Gartner also named Dynatrace a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Platforms for the 15th consecutive time, with the highest position for Ability to Execute.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is advancing observability for today’s digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward. To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on LinkedIn and X @dynatrace.

