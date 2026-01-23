Dynatrace Named a Leader in 2025 ISG Provider Lens® Multi Public Cloud Solutions Report for Cloud-Native Observability and Security

Recognition marks sixth consecutive year as a Leader, highlighting Dynatrace's AI-powered observability strength

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, has once again been named a Leader in both the Cloud-Native Observability and Cloud-Native Security quadrants in the 2025 ISG Provider Lens®, Multi Public Cloud Solutions report. ISG assessed 22 observability providers and 24 security providers, awarding Dynatrace the furthest and highest position in the Cloud-Native Observability quadrant again.

As digital systems grow more intricate and threat landscapes continue to advance, Dynatrace equips organizations across development, security, IT, and business with intelligent analytics for proactive, secure progress. Fusing strong monitoring with robust security features, Dynatrace’s innovative AI enables companies to streamline and protect cloud operations, empowering organizations to confidently deliver high-quality digital services and stay resilient in rapidly changing environments.

“Dynatrace turns enterprise AI’s scale and complexity into actionable clarity with its advanced AI-powered observability,” said Shashank Rajmane, Senior Manager and Principal Analyst, ISG, who co-authored the report with Partha Sarathi Chakraborty, Senior Lead Analyst, ISG. “The company’s innovation-first mindset continues to fortify its thought leadership, consistently redefining observability with breakthrough capabilities that help enterprises stay ahead of change. Delivering rich context-driven cloud-native security capabilities that allow it to detect and interpret risks in real-time, this ability to connect performance, UX and threat data gives it a distinct edge that helps serve large enterprises today.”

“We are honored to be recognized as a Leader by ISG for the sixth consecutive year,” said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer, Dynatrace. “Our strong strategic partnerships with providers such as AWS, Azure and Google Cloud are helping global enterprises gain deeper visibility into their cloud and AI workloads as observability complexity increases. This continued recognition of our ability to unify security and observability, empowered by recent agentic SRE integrations as dependency on AI grows, is something we’re immensely proud of. We look forward to setting a new benchmark for cloud-native reliability as the year progresses.”

A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is advancing observability for today’s digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward. To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on LinkedIn and X @dynatrace.

