Dynatrace Introduces Domain Specific Agents, to Extend SRE, Development, and Security Teams with Trusted, Autonomous Action

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At Perform, its flagship annual user conference, Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, announced ready-to-use domain specific Agents to augment site reliability engineer (SRE), development, and security teams with autonomous action. Built on Dynatrace Intelligence – the industry’s first agentic operations system – these agents empower organizations to leverage real-time observability insights to drive fully autonomous outcomes with speed, precision, and governance.

As enterprises expand AI across software and business workflows, operations are becoming more dynamic and complex. Success requires the ability to detect unexpected changes and act with speed and confidence at scale. AI-powered observability helps teams identify, remediate, and prevent issues. Beyond reliability, it accelerates innovation and improves productivity and efficiency, enabling organizations to handle complexity faster and more cost-effectively.

A New Model for Agentic Operations

Dynatrace Intelligence Agents introduce an intuitive model for agentic operations. Customers can use a broad set of specialized agents that serve specific functions and work together, including:

Agents that deliver differentiated foundational capabilities for trusted operational context through causal reasoning, prediction, real-time intelligence, and oversight.

trusted operational context through causal reasoning, prediction, real-time intelligence, and oversight. Domain agents coordinate end-to-end outcomes including SRE and DevOps issue prevention and remediation, business observability for real-time business optimization, and security operations to identify and resolve vulnerabilities.

coordinate end-to-end outcomes including SRE and DevOps issue prevention and remediation, business observability for real-time business optimization, and security operations to identify and resolve vulnerabilities. Assist agents interpret situations and guide next best actions through natural language, helping customers onboard quickly and maximize value from Dynatrace across the organization.

interpret situations and guide next best actions through natural language, helping customers onboard quickly and maximize value from Dynatrace across the organization. Agentic workflows orchestrate complex goals with policy-driven controls and approvals, with flexibility for custom use cases.

orchestrate complex goals with policy-driven controls and approvals, with flexibility for custom use cases. Ecosystem agent integrations connect Dynatrace Intelligence with external systems to drive action across enterprise workflows, DevOps pipelines, and software ecosystems. This ensures teams get the full benefit of agents from key ecosystem partners.

An Agentic Workforce That Mobilizes Automatically

When activated by detected anomalies, or requests are received from users or partner agents, Dynatrace Intelligence automatically mobilize the right agents to assess context, determine urgency, and coordinate next steps. They execute actions directly through the tools teams already use to communicate, track work, and deliver fixes.

Elevated Outcomes Across Teams

Dynatrace Intelligence extends with domain specific agents to what teams can accomplish. They accelerate responses, improve consistency, and free teams for higher-value work. With these agents, teams can:

Compress time-to-resolution with coordinated triage, guided remediation, and automated response.

with coordinated triage, guided remediation, and automated response. Improve customer experiences by optimizing engagement flow, identifying and resolving issues earlier, and preventing recurrence of issues.

by optimizing engagement flow, identifying and resolving issues earlier, and preventing recurrence of issues. Reduce operational toil by automating repeatable tasks across service management, reliability, and security operations.

by automating repeatable tasks across service management, reliability, and security operations. Scale best practices by operationalizing expertise into repeatable workflows.

by operationalizing expertise into repeatable workflows. Increase confidence and control with policy-driven governance and explainable actions.

Extending Autonomous Operations Across the Partner Ecosystem

Dynatrace Intelligence Agents also collaborate with external platform agents and enterprise systems, enabling action across the full operational landscape without locking organizations into relying on a single vendor. For example, when a high-impact vulnerability appears, Dynatrace Intelligence Agents automatically assess exposure, correlate evidence across logs, traces, vulnerabilities, runtime behavior, and detections, and generate a prioritized response plan. Integrated systems help teams move from alert to action in minutes. For more information on common use cases, please visit the Dynatrace blog.

“The real ROI in Dynatrace Intelligent Agents comes from precision, not prompts. Deterministic AI, unlike LLMs, reduces costs, increases trust, and enables supervised autonomy that enterprises can actually scale. Add the work that Dynatrace has done to build process-oriented agents, such as the SRE, Developer, and Security Agents, and organizations should expect domain-silos to be broken down, leading to fewer cross-team escalations and faster release cycles with fewer production failures,” says Rob Strechay, Principal Analyst, TheCUBE research & Smuget Consulting.

“Organizations will see an explosion of AI agents in the coming year,” said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace, “The effectiveness of these initiatives depends on deterministic insight into how agents interact. By anchoring a trusted ecosystem of technology partners, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, to intelligent automation platforms like ServiceNow, we’re helping customers shift from managing incidents to managing intelligence. Together, we’re creating a self-healing foundation that turns cloud complexity into a strategic advantage and enables enterprises to accelerate innovation, optimize performance, and achieve zero-outage outcomes.”

Availability

Dynatrace Intelligence Agents are available now, with more to follow.

