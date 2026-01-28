Dynatrace Expands Cloud Operations Capabilities with New Integrations Across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud

New cloud-native integrations give enterprises a clearer, unified view across multi-cloud environments

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At Perform, its flagship annual user conference, Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, announced expanded cloud-native integrations across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

As organizations scale multi-cloud architectures and adopt more AI-driven applications, operating reliable digital services has become increasingly complex. Teams must manage performance, resilience, and cost across multiple cloud platforms while also supporting dynamic, data-intensive AI workloads.

Dynatrace’s expanded integrations bring added visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud into one unified view, enabling teams to find and fix issues faster and reduce risks to end-user experience. These capabilities are powered by an industry-leading unified data lakehouse, Grail™, as well as the Dynatrace Smartscape real-time dependency graph, and Dynatrace Intelligence, which together help teams understand, automate, and operate through growing multi-cloud complexity - turning it into a strategic advantage rather than an operational burden.

Enhancements further strengthen Dynatrace’s Cloud Operations capabilities, giving enterprises more streamlined way to manage performance, reliability, and costs across multi-cloud and AI-enabled environments.

Key enhancements include:

Comprehensive visibility: Expanded telemetry and metadata improve insight into AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud services, helping teams better understand the health and behavior of cloud-native environments.

Ready-made health indicators, warning signals, and customizable alerts surface emerging risks early across cloud-native workloads, including those running on Azure Kubernetes Service and Azure AI Foundry.

Built-in automation resolves issues as they occur, reducing manual effort and minimizing user impact, regardless of where workloads are running.

Continuous assessment of cloud resource usage supports improved performance and cost efficiency across multi-cloud environments.

“With the updated cloud solution capabilities from Dynatrace, we are achieving a new standard for cloud operations,” said Alexandre Demailly, Head of Cloud Architecture Squad at SBS Software. “With Dynatrace, we have complete visibility into our cloud environments, moving us closer to achieving fully autonomous operations. This allows us to innovate more with less, all while maintaining end-to-end understanding and control of our technology stack.”

“As organizations continue to expand their cloud environments, the day-to-day reality of keeping applications reliable has become far more complex,” said Jay Snyder, Senior Vice President of Partners and Alliances at Dynatrace. “Teams are expected to deliver great performance, control costs, and maintain resilience across multiple cloud platforms at the same time. By expanding our cloud automation capabilities across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Dynatrace not only makes it easier for platform teams to see what’s happening across their environments, but also to prevent issues automatically, before they have an impact on customers.”

“Dynatrace and AWS have worked together for years to help customers run critical workloads with confidence,” said Chris Grusz, Managing Director of Technology Partnerships at AWS. "As customer workloads grow in scale and complexity, teams need visibility and tools to identify and resolve issues quickly before they impact the business. These expanded integrations help our joint customers operate more efficiently and confidently at scale.”

“As enterprises increasingly adopt multi-cloud strategies, maintaining visibility and control has become a critical operational challenge,” said Steve McDowell, Chief Analyst and Founder of NAND Research. “Dynatrace's expanded cloud-native integrations provide unified observability across the three major cloud platforms, enabling IT teams to manage performance, cost, and reliability from a single pane of glass. This approach to multi-cloud observability is essential for enterprises seeking to optimize cloud investments while maintaining operational excellence across a diverse multi-cloud infrastructure.”

Support for AWS is now generally available. Azure support is in preview. Google Cloud Platform support is also in preview.

At Perform 2026, AWS will participate in joint sessions with Dynatrace, including:

“Autonomous Issue Resolution with AWS DevOps Agent and Dynatrace” – Wednesday, January 28, 10:30–11:00 a.m. PT Room 2 (Veronese 2404) : A look at how the AWS DevOps Agent integrates with Dynatrace to support end-to-end event management, from incident detection through resolution.

– : A look at how the AWS DevOps Agent integrates with Dynatrace to support end-to-end event management, from incident detection through resolution. “Real-Time Observability in Your IDE : How NAIC Uses Kiro Powers to Drive Developer Productivity” – Thursday, January 29, 10:30–11:00 a.m. PT Room 4 (Titian 2304) : Featuring the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, this session explores how developers embed real-time observability into their workflows using natural-language interaction with Dynatrace and Kiro powers.

– : Featuring the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, this session explores how developers embed real-time observability into their workflows using natural-language interaction with Dynatrace and Kiro powers. “Delivering Cloud-Native Observability at Scale: OneStream’s Journey with Dynatrace” – Wednesday, January 28, 2:30–3:00 p.m. PT Room 4 (Titian 2304): OneStream uses Dynatrace to deliver cloud-native observability across Azure, Kubernetes, and SaaS workloads. This session explores real-world use cases—from full-stack monitoring and Kubernetes insights to OpenTelemetry-based product telemetry—and shows how deep visibility drives faster issue identification and resolution, better customer experiences, and measurable business value.

