Dynasty Financial Partners and BridgeFT Announce a Strategic Partnership to Make BridgeFT’s WealthTech API the Primary Data Aggregation Partner for Dynasty’s Integrated Technology Platform

Dynasty Financial Partners Will Make a Strategic Investment in BridgeFT to Help the Company Fuel Its Future Growth

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dynasty Financial Partners (“Dynasty”), the provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms, announced today that Dynasty has chosen BridgeFT’s WealthTech API as its primary custodial data partner to power Dynasty’s integrated wealth technology offerings across the Dynasty Network. BridgeFT is a cloud-native, API-first wealth infrastructure software company that enables financial institutions, FinTech innovators, and registered investment advisors to deliver better, data-driven outcomes for their clients.

In conjunction with this partnership, Dynasty and select Dynasty affiliates will make a strategic minority investment in BridgeFT.

“We are honored that the team at Dynasty has committed so deeply to our technology and our company,” said Joe Stensland, Chief Executive Officer of BridgeFT. “Dynasty has a reputation for transforming the way advisors use technology that matches our own. We are excited to support and grow with the leading wealth technology and integrated services platform in the industry.”

BridgeFT will be responsible for custodial data aggregation to fuel the technology of all Dynasty’s integrated partners. BridgeFT’s WealthTech API is the industry’s first WealthTech-as-a-Service platform offering a single, open API to trade-ready, multi-custodial data, analytics, and applications. WealthTech API removes the need for individual data feeds from a range of custodians and back-office providers, allowing wealth management firms and FinTech companies to create differentiated, next generation wealth management applications.

“The Dynasty Network of independent RIAs is connected by our integrated WealthTech platform, and our partnership with BridgeFT will allow us to enhance the world-class tools at our advisors’ disposal to best advise their clients’ complete financial lives,” said Ed Swenson, Chief Operating Officer at Dynasty. “BridgeFT brings Dynasty speed of execution, reduced cost, and a turnkey architecture that will allow us to scale more efficiently. We are excited to partner with and invest in a company that moves at the speed of Dynasty’s pace of innovation.”

As part of Dynasty’s investment, Frank Coates, Dynasty’s Chief Technology Officer, will be joining BridgeFT’s Board of Directors. Prior to joining Dynasty, Coates served as Co-President of Data and Analytics for Envestnet Inc. Prior to Envestnet, Coates co-founded and was CEO of Wheelhouse Analytics, which was acquired by Envestnet in 2016.

About BridgeFT

BridgeFT is a cloud-native, API-first Wealth Infrastructure software company that enables financial institutions, FinTech innovators, TAMPs, and registered investment advisors to deliver better, data-driven outcomes for their clients. Leading financial services firms and technology companies trust BridgeFT to power their digital wealth management ecosystems and automate critical back office operations—seamlessly aligning essential wealth data, proactive client insights and reporting, and portfolio management automation to deliver a truly personalized client experience. From an integrated advisor solution to the industry’s only WealthTech-as-a-Service platform offering open APIs, BridgeFT delivers the infrastructure needed to power next generation wealth management applications. For more information, visit bridgeft.com.

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients. Dynasty’s platform and offering have won multiple awards in recent years.

For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients’ growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients’ use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions, and carrying out complementary acquisitions.

