Dynamo Software Appoints New CTO From Charles River® to Lead FinTech Strategy, Engineering & Integration

Seasoned Tech Veteran Gerald Lilly Joins FinTech Leader in Alternative Investments to Further Support Technological Innovation, Transformational Growth, and Global Scalability

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CTO—Dynamo Software, Inc., a market-leading provider of end-to-end cloud software solutions for the alternative investment management industry, announced today that Gerald Lilly has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

As CTO, Lilly will be a member of Dynamo’s executive leadership team and will be based in the U.S. at the company’s Watertown, Mass. business headquarters. In this role, Lilly will lead the development of differentiated FinTech and innovation related to Dynamo’s cloud-based software platform, as well as the company’s offerings for the global alternative investments ecosystem.

“The foundation of Dynamo’s success has been built on delivering market-leading alternative investments product capabilities through our excellence in development and engineering,” said Dynamo’s CEO Hank Boughner. “As we continue to expand our global client footprint, we recognize the need for deeper expertise in building scalable, high-performing products. We warmly welcome Gerald to Team Dynamo. We will confidently rely on his strategic leadership and vision to further elevate our R&D, infrastructure, and product innovation initiatives, alongside our highly rated worldwide delivery to Dynamo’s clients.”

“While recruiting for this senior management role, we were looking for an agent of change who could help us scale Dynamo’s technical operations and also accelerate our innovation and differentiation in the alternative investments industry,” explained Krassen Draganov, Dynamo’s Founder and Chief Product Officer (CPO). “Gerald more than meets these criteria, and we are all thrilled to have him be part of the next chapter at Dynamo.”

Prior to joining Dynamo, Lilly served as CTO at Charles River Development (CRD), a premier provider of an enterprise-level investment management platform. Since joining CRD in 2004 as a Principal Software Engineer, he helped drive the commercial success of the platform, including working side-by-side with the CRD founder and senior management team as they scaled the business over the past several decades. Lilly was a core member of the senior team that drove Charles River’s market success with institutional customers, culminating in CRD’s acquisition by State Street in 2018 for $2.6 billion. Over his 18 years with CRD, Lilly led teams and directed initiatives in all areas of software engineering. Prior to CRD, he served in design and development roles at OneSource and Microsoft.

“Dynamo is on an aggressive growth trajectory, and I continue to be impressed by the accomplishments and disruption its platform has made in the FinTech space for alternative assets,” said Gerald Lilly. “Clearly, the company has strong business and technical expertise, fueled by teams that are delivering rapid growth coupled with global client success. I’m looking forward to having an impact on furthering Dynamo’s innovation and technical wins by joining this world-class team.”

Dynamo Software’s mission is to be the leading global, end-to-end cloud software platform for the alternatives ecosystem, serving the information sharing and analytical data needs of our constituents. Since 1998, the company has been providing industry-tailored, highly-configurable investment management, reporting, and data management cloud software solutions to the global alternative investment industry. Dynamo’s cloud-based solutions serve the private investment landscape including private equity and venture capital funds, real estate investment firms, infrastructure, hedge funds, endowments, pensions, foundations, prime brokers, funds of funds, family offices, and fund administrators. The Dynamo™ platform has improved productivity across the alternatives ecosystem, including CRM, fundraising, deal management, research management, investor servicing, portfolio management, and compliance teams worldwide. Dynamo has a global footprint with operations across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

