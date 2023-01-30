Durlston Partners Launches in the US

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Durlston Partners, an expert talent advisory firm, specialising in technology, quantitative finance and data science, is delighted to announce the launch of its US office in New York City, marking the first in a series of planned openings globally.

The New York office, which is located just north of Midtown, will deliver talent advisory services to Durlston’s extensive roster of US clients, into a multitude of sectors: quantitative finance, data science, digital assets and technology.

Durlston Partners’ Co-Head of US Technology Recruitment is Peter Malone. Peter is a highly experienced professional with a strong track record providing talent advisory and delivery, with a particular specialism in the fintech sector. Before joining Durlston Partners, Peter was a Principal Technology Consultant at financial recruitment agency Selby Jennings.

Durlston Partners’ US office will house up to 25 talent advisers in 2023. The firm is headquartered in London and is well-known for its focus on leveraging its buy-side technology knowledge to match clients with the professionals that are best suited for their role and organisation. Durlston has seen rapid growth in the US market over the last twelve months which has prompted the opening of their office in New York.

Peter Malone, Co-Head of US Technology Recruitment at Durlston Partners, said: “Durlston Partners’ journey to becoming the go-to talent advisory firm for technologists within the trading space is well documented and one that I followed from afar before joining. I’m delighted to lead the opening of our New York office as we replicate the levels of service our clients are accustomed to in the UK. Durlston Partners is already deeply embedded in the US’ technology, quantitative finance, data science and digital assets sectors. Now that we’re on the ground, I’m excited to keep building our network, consulting candidates on the market and ultimately delivering to our client base in person – as old-fashioned as that might seem these days. I’m excited to see the extent of this new phase of growth for Durlston Partners.”

Vax Bahram, Partner at Durlston Partners, said: “We’re thrilled to have kicked-off our series of planned office openings globally with the launch of our New York office. This will not only enable us to continue delivering professional and valuable talent advisory services for our extensive roster of US clients, but it will allow us to keep growing our business in the country and help more organisations find the highest-performing professionals to join their team.”

About Durlston Partners



Founded in 2010, Durlston Partners is an expert talent advisory and delivery firm specialising in the technology, quantitative finance, data science and digital asset sectors. The firm leverages its proprietary technology, deep experience and strong network to help clients find the highest-performing professionals. Durlston’s clients range from high-net-worth individuals, hedge funds and family offices to digital asset firms and banks.

Headquartered in London, Durlston Partners is led by an accomplished team of Partners with decades of combined experience in talent recruitment and advisory. www.durlstonpartners.com

