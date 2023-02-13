Durlston Partners Appoints Meraj Bahram as Managing Partner

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Durlston Partners, an expert talent advisory firm specialising in technology, quantitative finance and data science, is delighted to announce that it has appointed Meraj Bahram as the firm’s new Managing Partner, effective from February 27th, 2023.

Meraj is an experienced executive who joined Durlston as a Partner in 2018 and has played an integral role in driving the firm’s growth. Meraj has a strong track-record managing and growing businesses in the technology and digital assets sectors. As one of Uber London’s first 5 operators on the ground, he was key in helping the company scale to over 40 cities and grow its team to 400 people.

As Managing Partner at Durlston, Meraj will be responsible for driving the business and accelerating the firm’s global expansion which commenced earlier this year with the opening of Durlston’s first international office in New York City. Meraj will be supported in this task by five senior partners who have 25 years of combined expertise at Durlston as well as Shannon Palmer, Operations Manager.

Meraj will take over from Vax Bahram, Founder of Durlston Partners, who having grown the firm from a start-up to a leading talent advisory and placement firm with more than 50 members of staff, has decided to step down after 12 years to focus on his other business interests.

Meraj Bahram, incoming Managing Partner at Durlston Partners, said: “I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Managing Partner at such an exciting time for Durlston. With an expert team of advisors and an impressive portfolio of clients, we are well positioned as a leading talent advisory firm. My priority as Managing Partner is to continue building on our firm’s strong footing to deliver international expansion, ensuring that we become the leader in our sector across the globe. On behalf of the entire company, I would like to thank Vax for his inspiring leadership over the years and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Vax Bahram, Founder of Durlston Partners, said: “After twelve extraordinary years building and growing Durlston Partners from a start-up to a thriving business with over 50 staff, I have decided to pass the baton to a new generation to lead the company during its next stage of growth. It has been a great privilege to have led this company and, while the time is right for me to step away, I could not be prouder of the great people in this business who are so dedicated to our clients. I am confident that Meraj, and the entire Durlston team, will continue to deliver the outstanding advisory and placement services that characterise our firm. I will be cheering them on from the side-lines and wish them every success.”

About Durlston Partners

Founded in 2010, Durlston Partners is an expert talent advisory and delivery firm specialising in the technology, quantitative finance, data science and digital asset sectors. The firm leverages its proprietary technology, deep experience and strong network to help clients find the highest-performing professionals. Durlston’s clients range from high-net-worth individuals, hedge funds and family offices to digital asset firms and banks.

Headquartered in London, Durlston Partners is led by an accomplished team of Partners with decades of combined experience in talent recruitment and advisory. www.durlstonpartners.com

