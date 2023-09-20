Durabook’s Next-Generation S15 Semi-Rugged Laptop with 12th Gen Intel® CPU Packs Performance into the Thinnest, Lightest, 15.6” Semi-Rugged Laptop in its Class

The powerful CPU performance and broad functionality make the S15 a perfect partner for mobile professionals running sophisticated applications in challenging conditions.

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Durabook—Durabook, an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions, today announced the launch of the next-generation S15 Semi-Rugged Laptop equipped with the latest Intel® 12th Gen Alder Lake platform. The combination of this powerful CPU, coupled with a comprehensive set of connectivity options, security support, and its capability for further expandability makes this semi-rugged laptop with its large screen the perfect support for professional field services personnel running ever more sophisticated applications in challenging conditions.









The laptop’s 15.6” Full HD display may be the first thing to turn the head of a field service professional, but the CPU performance of the S15 Semi-Rugged Laptop with Intel® Core™ i7 and i5 processors that are up to 206% faster than previously is an eye-opener. Looking past the handsome rugged exterior, at the Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics package, ultra-reliable connectivity, and the ability to operate as a workstation configured with up to three storage drives, this is the ideal rugged laptop for field services workers.

The S15 Semi-Rugged Laptop is a good companion device for field services personnel from the utilities, automotive, construction, and logistics industries, as well as public safety, and governmental agencies and organizations where work is conducted in precarious conditions.

“New and emerging network and IT technologies are throwing the doors open for field personnel to perform much more sophisticated, meaningful, and actionable functions at even the most remote sites,” said Sasha Wang, president, Durabook Americas. “Durabook undertook this powerful set of upgrades to its S15 Semi-Rugged Laptop to empower field professionals with high performance and strong functionality that its ruggedness belies.”

The Durabook S15 Semi-Rugged Laptop, At a Glance

Superb CPU Performance & Functionality Significant CPU upgrade to latest Intel® 12th generation Alder Lake platform. Equipped with Intel® Core™ i7 and i5 processors. Designed with a 1.16”-thin profile and a weight of just 5.63 lbs., it’s a good companion device for field services personnel in utilities, automotive, construction, logistics, as well as public safety, and governmental agencies and organizations, who are looking for a laptop with a large display. Can be equipped with up to three storage drives: two NVMe PCIe SSDs and a third SATA SSD, which means it can be transformed into a workstation, allowing the S15 Semi-Rugged Laptop to support RAID 0 and RAID 1.

Enhanced Visual Experience with a 15.6” FHD Display Features a 15.6” Full HD (1920 x 1080) DynaVue® sunlight readable display with up to 1,000 nits brightness that reveals every detail of an image immediately Delivered with Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, boosting graphics power to process large amounts of data, images, and video feeds in real-time. Optional dedicated NVIDIA® Quadro T1000 transforms the S15 Semi-Rugged Laptop into an ultimate solution for specific tasks such as graphics rendering, architectural illustrations, and CAD applications.

Designed for Mobility and Security Thin and lightweight design, and certified with MIL-STD-810H, 4-foot drop and IP5X resistance. Sports a 98-key membrane keyboard with a dedicated numeric keypad, saving time and providing a better typing experience for diverse professional applications. Designed with an ergonomic hard handle for easy carrying. Long-life battery that can operate up to 12 hours without downtime , and the option of a bridge battery, allowing users to swap batteries in the field. Provides advanced security support, such as optional smart card reader, RFID/NFC reader and fingerprint scanner to meet the needs of customers today in an ever-evolving mobile work environment. Additionally, an optional 5MP infrared camera, supporting Windows Hello facial recognition, and Windows 11 secured-core PC, provides protection against sophisticated attacks in data-sensitive industries.

Reliable Connectivity for the Modern Workforce Thunderbolt 4, which is more powerful and makes connecting the modern workspace more flexible and simpler than ever. Equipped with USB 3.2 Type-C and Type-A ports. Advanced wireless capabilities. Enhanced with cellular options of 4G LTE or 5G , Intel® WI-FI 6E AX211 and Bluetooth® V5.3. Built-in GPS provides accurate location tracking and geographic overviews. Unique in connectivity, it also features an RJ45 ethernet port, serial port, nano SIM card slot, microSD slot, and an optional 41-pin Pogo docking connector, making it the most versatile 15.6” semi-rugged laptop available in the market.



Availability

The new S15 Semi-Rugged Laptop starts at $1,699 and is available for purchase now.

Connect with Durabook Americas on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Durabook Americas

Durabook Americas is an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions. The company leverages the field experience of client-partners throughout the U.S Armed Forces, public safety agencies and field service organizations to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and customizable solutions. Durabook Americas, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California, and is the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions for more than 30 years, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. For more information on Durabook Americas, Inc., visit the website or contact us.

Contacts

Becky Obbema



Interprose for Durabook Americas



+1 408.569.3546



Becky.Obbema@interprosepr.com