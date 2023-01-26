Dun & Bradstreet Announces 2023 Investor Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. The event will feature presentations from Dun & Bradstreet Chief Executive Officer Anthony Jabbour and the senior leadership team.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. A live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the day of the event at https://investor.dnb.com. A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event. Please direct any questions to Dun & Bradstreet Investor Relations, via e-mail, at IR@dnb.com.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

Contacts

For more information:

Investor Contact:

904-648-8006



IR@dnb.com

Media Contact:

Dawn McAbee



904-648-6328-



Mcabeed@dnb.com