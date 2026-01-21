Duetti Secures $200 Million to Scale Independent Music Catalog Acquisitions and Enhance Platform Capabilities

Funding Led by a $50 Million Series C Equity Investment from The Raine Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duetti Inc. (“Duetti” or the “Company”), the music-tech and financial services company that empowers independent music creators to unlock the value of their music catalogs, today announces it has secured $200 million in new funding to accelerate music catalog acquisitions and expand its technology and services globally. The financing is led by a $50 million Series C equity investment by Raine Partners, the flagship growth equity fund of The Raine Group, alongside a second $125 million private securitization and a $25 million increase of an existing credit facility.

In over three years, Duetti has raised over $635 million, including over $100 million in equity, to support the global independent music community. To date, the Company has partnered with more than 1,100 artists, songwriters, and other music creators across 40+ countries to purchase and manage portions of their music rights catalogs.

The Series C equity investment from Raine Partners enables Duetti to strengthen its leadership in music rights acquisition by investing in its team and platform. The funds will be used to expand Duetti’s technology infrastructure, enhance marketing services, and grow its global presence. Duetti is experiencing rapid growth, currently signing 80+ deals each month (over 2.5x the monthly rate one year ago), on the back of its expansion into publishing rights, in addition to master recording rights, and its growing global footprint. In connection with the equity financing, Joe Puthenveetil, Partner at The Raine Group, will join the Duetti Board of Directors.

Duetti has a 65-person team operating across New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, London, and Rio de Janeiro. Over 30% of Duetti’s 2025 deals originated from outside the US, from international markets such as France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, and Mexico. The Company also provides marketing and catalog management services - including playlisting through a network of 3,000+ playlists with 5+ million followers across DSPs, remix production with 60+ releases per quarter, sync licensing, and 200+ customized artist marketing programs in 2025.

"The traditional music industry and the financially driven catalog buyout funds are not able to keep pace and adapt their infrastructure to the explosive growth of the independent music sector," said Lior Tibon, CEO and Co-Founder of Duetti. "This new funding allows us to continue building proprietary databases and systems to identify, predict, and effectively manage and support music catalogs of independent creators, the fastest growing and most exciting segment of the industry.”

“We are excited to partner with Lior and team as they develop a next-generation music company that empowers independent creators. Duetti has democratized the industry by enabling artists at every stage of their careers to monetize their rights and access the marketing and growth resources offered by a modern label and publisher,” said Joe Puthenveetil and Fred Davis, partners at The Raine Group.

Duetti completed its second private asset-backed securitization of $125 million, bringing its existing master trust total to $205 million. The Company plans to continue accessing the securitization market regularly, tapping an efficient and liquid source of financing while providing investors exposure to fast-growing segments of the music market. In Q4 2024, Duetti pioneered the first-ever music securitization transaction primarily backed by independent artists' catalogs, and intends to continue innovating through efficient new financing structures for these catalogs.

“Working with Duetti gave me clarity and confidence around how to think about my music as an asset,” said Calimossa, the Los Angeles-based artist and producer. “They respect that every artist’s journey is different and took the time to walk me through real options I could align with my long-term goals. Beyond that, they showed up as true partners, supporting my music through marketing, sync opportunities, and career guidance. That level of trust and continued support is what allows independent artists like me to build something sustainable for the future.”

KEEP UP WITH DUETTI

WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | LINKEDIN

About Duetti

Duetti is a music finance and services platform that partners with independent artists and creators. Founded in 2022 by CEO Lior Tibon and COO Christopher Nolte, Duetti provides capital and operational support to help creators monetize, manage, and grow their music catalogs.

Through flexible deal structures, Duetti works with a broad range of music creators and supports them with catalog management and marketing services. Since its founding, Duetti has partnered with more than 1,100 creators across over 40 countries.

Duetti is backed by The Raine Group, Flexpoint Ford, Nyca Partners, Viola Ventures, and Roc Nation, and has raised more than $635 million to date through a combination of equity and debt financing.

Media Contacts:

Lucky Break PR

Erika Satler, Erika@luckybreakpr.com

Mark Umbach, Mark@luckybreakpr.com