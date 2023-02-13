<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Dubbing Industry Veteran Annika Rynger Joins TransPerfect
Business Wire

Dubbing Industry Veteran Annika Rynger Joins TransPerfect

di Business Wire

Former EuroTroll CEO Takes Senior Role within TransPerfect’s MediaNEXT Division

NEW YORK & STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that industry veteran Annika Rynger has joined the company as Director of Business Development for TransPerfect’s MediaNEXT division, which specializes in dubbing, voiceover, and other media localization services.

Rynger previously served as CEO of EuroTroll, a top-tier translation and dubbing company specializing in children’s content. At EuroTroll and in her previous role at SDI Media, Rynger worked on notable titles, such as Ice Age, Shrek, and the Harry Potter series.

In her new role with TransPerfect, Rynger brings 30 years of experience in the dubbing industry to MediaNEXT’s leadership team of localization experts. She will be responsible for expanding TransPerfect’s media and entertainment offerings in the Nordic region and will be based in the company’s Stockholm office.

MediaNEXT is a division of TransPerfect that focuses on media localization, leveraging cloud-based technology to provide dubbing, voiceover, subtitling, captioning, and post-production. Rynger commented, “It’s energizing to join a company with such an established record of excellence and a vision for continued growth. I plan to help TransPerfect build on its reputation of quality and innovation in media localization.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “Annika has an impressive track record of localizing so many beloved titles—I’m confident that many of our clients will benefit from her experience.”

About MediaNEXT

MediaNEXT is TransPerfect‘s specialized media division that offers a wide variety of media globalization solutions for international storytelling. MediaNEXT‘s hybrid model for media localization leverages a cloud-based technology platform and a worldwide network of production centers, recording studios, and mixing rooms. MediaNEXT’s unique media solutions are supported by state-of-the-art technology and deliver top-quality translation, subtitling, voiceover, dubbing, and accessibility services to many of the world’s most renowned brands. To find out more, visit: www.transperfect.com/medianext.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contacts

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555
mediainquiry@transperfect.com

Articoli correlati

Infinitum Named as a Finalist in the Prestigious 2023 Edison Awards™

Business Wire Business Wire -
Infinitum’s Aircore EC motor honored for outstanding innovation in the Sustainability category AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinitum, creator of the breakthrough air...
Continua a leggere

SEKO Logistics Brings Hassle-Free Returns to Clients in Collaboration with Happy Returns

Business Wire Business Wire -
SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global end-to-end logistics provider, is collaborating with Happy Returns, a PayPal company....
Continua a leggere

Groundbreaking Executive Dashboard from CyberSaint Bridges the Gap Between CISOs, the C-Suite, and Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
CyberSaint empowers CISOs to take control of cyber risk communication with the company’s latest release BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberSaint, the leader in...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Infinitum Named as a Finalist in the Prestigious 2023 Edison Awards™

Business Wire