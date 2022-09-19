DTN Proud to Support Farmers for Soil Health’s USDA Climate-Smart Program

Expertise in data and technology from DTN teams will help accelerate cover crop adoption and conservation tillage

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The USDA announced the first funding pool for the Partnerships for Climate Smart Commodities programs last week which included a $95 million grant for the Farmers for Soil Health Climate-Smart Commodities Partnership. Along with other leading agriculture organizations, DTN collaborated on the successful grant application and will provide technology development and data expertise to help accelerate cover crop adoption and other sustainable farming practices across 20 states.

The Farmers for Soil Health (FSH) program aims to encourage the adoption of cover crops and conservation tillage and will develop a marketplace that connects producers with food brands, retailers, renewable fuels and other companies that want to promote sustainable farming and buy sustainably grown produce at a premium. Further the platform will connect producers with space to confirm their climate-smart, cover crop and conservation tillage actions and access incentives to help with the transition.

“DTN is proud to be part of the Farmers for Soil Health Climate Smart collaboration and to support the USDA’s initiatives to incent and support climate-smart ag production practices,” said Grey Montgomery, DTN Global Leader for Strategy, Partnerships and Growth Markets. “Our expertise in agriculture technologies and deeply experienced data engineers are uniquely suited to help bridge the gap between farmer efforts and buyer interest along the sustainable commodities supply chain.”

Farmers for Soil Health comprises The National Corn Growers Association, United Soybean Board, American Soybean Association and National Pork Board. Other partners in the project include lead applicant National Fish & Wildlife Federation, National Center for Appropriate Technology, National Association of Conservation Districts, Soil Health Institute, University of Missouri, Sustainability Consortium, and the Walton Family Foundation.

DTN is a global data, analytics and technology company. Its proprietary solutions and expertise deliver trusted operational intelligence for organizations with complex supply chains worldwide. Access to the unparalleled, cloud-based data, applications and insights that DTN offers help businesses prosper, improving service delivery and the movement of goods for many critical sectors of the global economy. DTN is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and Utrecht, Netherlands and operates or has investments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region with support from more than 1,200 employees worldwide. For more information, visit www.dtn.com.

