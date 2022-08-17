DTEX Systems Unveils New Privacy-First ‘PULSE’ Workforce Cyber Intelligence Product to Enable the Workforce of the Future

Non-intrusive Workforce Intelligence Solution Enables Statistical Analysis of Employee Engagement with Enterprise Technology Assets to Identify Opportunities for Technology Efficiency and Cost Savings, while Promoting a Strong Work-from-Anywhere Culture; Privacy-by-Design Approach Enables Organizations to Learn from Employees without Invading Communications and Personal Boundaries

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DTEX Systems, the leader in Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security, has announced the general availability of PULSE Workforce Cyber Intelligence. The first-of-its-kind workforce engagement and intelligence solution, designed with privacy as a first priority, will support digital transformation initiatives and related human capital management programs by enabling IT, HR, and Finance teams to learn from employee engagement with organizational assets and identify opportunities for improved work-life balance and operational efficiency.

The Working World Has Changed and So Must Technology

Outdated Employee Monitoring solutions that rely on intrusive surveillance techniques breach employee privacy and erode trust. While the intent may be to track activity and productivity towards a goal of professional development and operational efficiency, the net result is often a culture of skepticism, caution, and distrust amongst the workforce.

With the Work-from-Anywhere movement here to stay, how can management learn from the workforce in the same way they did when they were able to ‘manage by physical proximity’ via meaningful, interpersonal, face-to-face communications? Employee Surveillance is the WRONG answer.

“Employees are not meant to be spied on, watched, and monitored. They are meant to be trusted, relied upon, and to help inform us as leaders about what we can do better to improve personal, professional, and financial outcomes for them and the organization as a whole,” said Bahman Mahbod, President & CEO at DTEX Systems. “Invasive, intrusive, surveillance-motivated technologies that monitor keystrokes, scan email, and record screens are archaic and unnecessary. They accomplish nothing and instead breed a culture of mistrust and skepticism. It is time for a new approach that embraces employees as informed, intelligence-gathering business partners.”

According to Gartner®, “Employees who are kept informed about why and how their organizations gather data about them exhibit higher discretionary effort and higher levels of trust relative to peers. In turn, companies with high levels of trust between employees and managers beat average annualized returns for the S&P 500 by a factor of three.”1

Legacy technologies have failed to answer the most important questions raised by progressive CEOs, and their HR, IT, and Finance leadership, including:

What applications do we have? Are they being utilized? By whom? How often? Are there cost savings and efficiencies to be found in our application stack and licensing agreements? How is a hybrid work model performing for our organization as a whole? Are we meeting key performance indicators? Are we meeting objectives from a time and deliverables perspective? Do our employees feel engaged, motivated, protected, and respected? What unsanctioned SaaS applications are being utilized by top performers? What opportunities are there to learn from BYOA and adopting new SaaS apps that could accelerate innovation and efficiency?

DTEX PULSE enables organizations to learn from their workforce by anonymizing an employee’s physical interactions with organizational assets (data, machines, applications, and people), aggregating these interactions across the entire business, and then performing analysis to understand engagement levels without compromising privacy. DTEX PULSE is NOT an employee surveillance tool. DTEX PULSE’s patented pseudonymization technology and unique data minimization techniques ensure employee privacy is maintained, while innovative behavioral machine-learning models help HR, IT, Finance, and Cybersecurity teams deliver better day-to-day experiences and foster better outcomes for employees and the organization.

“The future of work is defined by a digitally-enabled, highly intelligent, hybrid workforce who is motivated by respect, privacy, a passion to make meaningful contributions, and innovation,” said Mohan Koo, CTO and Co-founder of DTEX Systems. “The post-COVID workforce is a factor driving the acceleration of digital transformation initiatives, yet corporate visibility is regressing as operations and employees become decentralized. The goal in developing PULSE was to properly align the digital enterprise with the requirement for employee privacy, while making the workforce a source of operational intelligence and not the subject of surveillance.”

The most common use cases for DTEX PULSE include:

Remote Workforce Analytics to help quantify the impact of employees and teams working remotely by analyzing application usage and access to data, both on and off the corporate VPN.

to help quantify the impact of employees and teams working remotely by analyzing application usage and access to data, both on and off the corporate VPN. Software License Optimization to help answer why, how, when and for how long employees use enterprise assets by providing contextual intelligence related to actual software utilization. This helps IT and procurement teams analyze the human habits that drive and disrupt workflows, and helps them understand what’s working, what’s not, and how they can adapt their strategies to support a more efficient workforce.

to help answer and employees use enterprise assets by providing contextual intelligence related to actual software utilization. This helps IT and procurement teams analyze the human habits that drive and disrupt workflows, and helps them understand what’s working, what’s not, and how they can adapt their strategies to support a more efficient workforce. Bring Your Own Application Awareness analyzes SaaS application usage data by top performers to discover authorized and unauthorized SaaS applications which support technology, efficiency, and innovation goals, without compromising a strong security posture.

To learn more about these use cases and take a self-guided virtual tour of DTEX PULSE visit: https://www.dtexsystems.com/experiencenow/#pulse.

Please join us for a live webinar on LinkedIn on September 13, 2022, titled, “The Workforce of the Future: Trusted, Respected, Protected, Valued, and Engaged.”

About DTEX Systems

DTEX Systems helps hundreds of organizations worldwide better understand their workforce, protect their data, and make human-centric operational investments. Its Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security platform brings together next-generation DLP, UEBA, digital forensics, user activity monitoring and insider threat management in one scalable, cloud-native platform. Through its patented and privacy-compliant meta-data collection and analytics engine, the DTEX platform surfaces abnormal behavioral ‘indicators of intent’ to mitigate risk of data and IP loss, enabling SOC enrichment with human sensors and empowering enterprises to make smarter business decisions quickly. To learn more, please visit www.dtexsystems.com.

