DTech Apps Announces Latest Release of the Award Winning DocIntegrator Suite Providing Forms Automation for Federal Defense and Civilian Clients in the ServiceNow Store

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DD2875–DTech Apps, the leader in secure enterprise productivity apps for ServiceNow, announced the latest product updates to the award-winning DocIntegrator Suite of solutions. The DocIntegrator Suite Fall Update boasts a range of enhancements, primarily focusing on the improvement of DocGenerator, DTech Apps’ forms automation product for ServiceNow, and DocIntegrator, their Microsoft SharePoint integration product for ServiceNow. Both of these exceptional products are exclusively available through the ServiceNow Store and are certified to be compatible with GCC Cloud (IL2, IL4), JWICS, FISMA, and FedRamp High environments.

“We are excited to enhance our award-winning solutions for ServiceNow customers, especially our Federal customers in the Defense sector who manage a mountain of forms such as DD2875 with DocGenerator,” said John Martin, Vice President of DTech Apps. “Through the DocIntegrator Suite organizations can automatically integrate forms in a variety of formats without coding through our quick start wizards empowering power users to automate thousands of forms and easily store the completed files securely in Microsoft SharePoint for digital signature and approval workflows in ServiceNow.”

Designed to empower all ServiceNow users, the DocIntegrator Suite integrates seamlessly within the ServiceNow environment, offering a no-code approach to the installation and integration of DocIntegrator and DocGenerator. Users gain convenient access to, as well as the ability to edit and attach, files, forms, and templates within any ServiceNow application or workflow directly to SharePoint, ensuring that personally identifiable information (PII) remains safeguarded against unauthorized access.

Furthermore, the ongoing improvements to ServiceNow Global Search through DocIntegrator empower users to conduct swift and secure searches for files and content stored in Microsoft SharePoint (both online and on-premise), Microsoft Teams, email, and file folders. This search functionality is fortified with rigorous safeguards against content indexing or unauthorized access, thereby securing the protection of PII and maintaining the highest standards of confidentiality, all within the ServiceNow ecosystem.

About DTech Apps

DTech Apps, the industry leader in secure enterprise productivity applications built on the ServiceNow platform, was launched in 2019 by Discover Technologies — a small business that facilitates digital transformation through product and software development and IT strategy consulting — after company leaders recognized the challenges organizations were experiencing in modernizing office operations to become more efficient and successful.

DTech Apps by Discover Technologies is a partner of ServiceNow—the global leader in workflow management—that develops applications to improve organizational productivity through collaborative work management and content management. These products enable organizations to spend more time fulfilling their objectives while also achieving the fastest return on investment. DTech Apps is trusted and certified by the US federal government to provide solutions that require constant uptime and the highest level of security. To learn more, visit www.dtechapps.com.

