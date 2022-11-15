DSP Concepts and Analog Devices Collaborate on Solution for Rapid Design of In-Vehicle Audio Entertainment Systems

End-to-end development system utilizes ADI™ SHARC+® DSP technology and the Audio Weaver® development platform to reduce design complexity and costs





SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#artificialintelligence—DSP Concepts, Inc., the embedded audio technology leader and creator of the Audio Weaver development platform, today announced that it is collaborating with Analog Devices, Inc. on a solution for automotive OEMs aimed at accelerating design cycles and reducing costs for in-vehicle audio system implementation. The new ADI LISTN™ EZ-AUDIO System utilizes ADI SHARC+ DSP hardware and the newly optimized Audio Weaver development platform from DSP Concepts to help OEMs speed their time to market with versatile, differentiated audio entertainment systems.

The solution comprises a complete signal flow out of the box, with features that simplify audio system customization, tuning, and deployment. OEMs can incorporate a fully featured and pre-configured audio layout with essential user controls and features optimized for automotive cabin applications, including stereo audio output for systems with up to 12 channels, as well as advanced EQ and control capabilities.

The ADI LISTN EZ-AUDIO System by Analog Devices includes AWE Tune™ from DSP Concepts, a fully featured automotive audio tuning system that works alongside the Audio Weaver development platform. Together, both solutions help to accelerate automotive audio development, enable product team collaboration, and make audio innovation easy. Featuring an intuitive graphical user interface, AWE Tune makes audio system customization and iteration easier with the ability to manage the entire Audio Weaver signal flow, tune multiple channels at once, create and duplicate presets, lock already-defined presets, and more.

“Analog Devices and DSP Concepts are offering players in the automotive audio market domain the strengths of the SHARC® audio processor, including the integration of a slick audio flow algorithm and a user-friendly custom tuning tool that works with Audio Weaver,” said Andrew Lanfear, Senior Director of Automotive Audio Processing at Analog Devices. “The ADI LISTN EZ-AUDIO System is designed to help automotive audio engineers get to market faster without compromising audio quality.”

“Analog Devices and DSP Concepts each bring a long legacy of audiotech expertise to the automotive domain, and the ADI LISTN EZ-AUDIO System from Analog Devices featuring Audio Weaver from DSP Concepts makes it easy for automotive OEMs to harness our combined innovation quickly and effectively,” said Steve Ernst, Head of Automotive Business Development at DSP Concepts. “This solution is designed to assist automotive audio designers at every step, from prototype to production, accelerating audio feature development and minimizing workflow complexities and costs.”

For more information about the ADI LISTN EZ-AUDIO solution featuring Audio Weaver, please visit http://www.analog.com/EV-21562-AUTO.

About DSP Concepts, Inc.

DSP Concepts is the global leader in embedded audio technology and creator of Audio Weaver, the audio development platform that makes audio innovation easy. DSP Concepts equips and supports engineers with real-time workflows to quickly stand up prototypes, collaborate and modify designs across teams, and deploy to the most popular chipsets from leading semiconductor companies including Analog Devices, MediaTek, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, STMicroelectronics, Cadence Design Systems, Arm, and others. DSP Concepts technologies are embedded in millions of automotive and consumer products, delivering remarkable audio experience solutions to prestigious brands including Bang & Olufsen, BMW, Braun, Facebook, Garmin, GoPro, LG, Mercedes Benz, Panasonic, Peloton, Porsche, Samsung, Sennheiser, Spotify, Tesla, and many more.

