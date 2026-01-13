DSG Global Welcomes Lavonne Moon to Advance Its Technology, AI, and Cybersecurity Practice

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AILeadership--DSG Global, an award-winning executive search and consulting firm reimagining leadership, today announced the appointment of Lavonne Moon as Managing Director and Practice Leader for Technology, AI, and Cybersecurity. In this role, Lavonne will expand the firm’s work with organizations seeking digital transformation and cyber leadership in today’s evolving landscape.

Lavonne brings more than two decades of leadership advisory and recruiting experience, having guided more than 3,000 executive searches for organizations navigating complex digital change. She is widely trusted for identifying forward-thinking CEOs and C-suite leaders who strengthen digital resilience and turn emerging technologies—across cloud, cybersecurity, and AI—into durable enterprise advantage. Her work spans the public and private sectors, where the leaders she has placed continue to shape modern digital strategy and transformation at scale.

“As organizations confront rapid advances in AI, heightened cyber risk, and ongoing digital disruption, Lavonne’s leadership significantly strengthens our team's ability to advise clients through complexity and change,” said Aileen K. Alexander, Chief Executive Officer, DSG Global. “Lavonne has a sharp understanding of how emerging technologies—and leaders who can effectively leverage them—can directly and deeply impact business outcomes, giving our clients a competitive advantage in a world defined by rapid technological change.”

Prior to DSG Global, Lavonne held senior leadership roles across Robert Half, CTPartners, Booz Allen Hamilton, Avanade, and Eaton, a $25 billion Fortune 500 industrial company. At Eaton, she built and led a global executive recruiting team, partnering closely with the C-suite during a CEO transition to lead executive hiring and overseeing hundreds of senior leadership engagements annually across analytics, cyber resilience, intelligent manufacturing, digital supply chain, and data center operations.

“Technology, AI, and Cybersecurity leadership are no longer functional roles—they are enterprise-shaping mandates,” said Lavonne Moon. “DSG Global understands that moment deeply. I am excited to join a firm that partners so closely with boards and executives to identify leaders who can translate complexity into confidence, resilience, and long-term value.”

About DSG Global (Diversified Search Group)

DSG Global is an award-winning executive search and consulting firm that partners with clients to cultivate the talent and leadership they need to navigate today and thrive tomorrow. With broad expertise and a commitment to long-term partnership, DSG Global helps organizations reach their full human potential and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving world.

To learn more about DSG Global’s Technology, AI, and Cybersecurity Practice, visit: https://www.dsgco.com/industry/technology/

Media Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@dsgco.com.