Druva Once Again Named a Visionary by Gartner, Recognized for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

Company Positioned as a Visionary for the Second Consecutive Year in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Druva Inc. today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for the second consecutive year.¹ Druva was recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision and believes this year’s inclusion further validates the company’s innovative, SaaS-based approach to data protection that frees customers from hardware, software, and management.

Global organizations today are facing unprecedented challenges. While economic uncertainties and supply chain disruptions continue to exacerbate hardware availability, millions of IT positions remain unfilled due to a lack of skilled talent, leaving IT organizations with limited resources. Combined with advancing cyber threats, businesses need a more efficient, cost-effective approach to protect their critical data.

Delivering a mature, at-scale SaaS solution, the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud helps organizations minimize these challenges and gain greater control over their data through a secure, simplified approach. Additionally, Druva’s data management capabilities improve visibility and maximize storage efficiencies, while its consumption-based licensing enables organizations to reduce costs and scale needs on demand. When combined with its industry-leading approach to security, Druva helps thousands of leading organizations advance their data, cyber and operational resilience.

“Almost a decade ago, Druva recognized the potential of disrupting a hardware-based business model with a radically simple SaaS platform built completely in the cloud,” said Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO, Druva. “Since then, we have continued to introduce industry-first innovations that enhance business agility with zero complexity or infrastructure cost. We feel this recognition is a testament to all the hard work our team has accomplished, and is further validation of the shifting landscape before us. Simplicity, visibility, time to value and cost savings are key to the future of data protection, and we are ready to meet these needs through the Data Resiliency Cloud.”

Customers Reduce TCO by 50% and Achieve Faster Time to Value with the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud:

Best IT Decision I Have Ever Made – “Deploying Druva backup solution was the easiest backup deployment I have ever done. The administration and setup was easy and the interface relatively intuitive. I have performed several restores with no issues. Expansion of backup sets is very easy as well. Choosing Druva was one of the best IT decisions I have ever made.”

– “Druva was so easy and fast to implement. Restores have been very easy to trigger when necessary. Product is constantly being updated. Really happy with our decision to go with Druva.” Data Protection Without Additional Hardware Dependence – “Druva enables us to properly backup our on premise VMware environment without the need to grow our on premise footprint to support backups. When we acquire a new company, we can get their systems protected with Druva in a day.”

About Druva



Druva enables cyber, data and operational resilience for every organization with the Data Resiliency Cloud, the industry’s first and only at-scale SaaS solution. Customers can radically simplify data protection, streamline data governance, and gain data visibility and insights as they accelerate cloud adoption. Druva pioneered a SaaS-based approach to eliminate complex infrastructure and related management costs, and deliver data resilience via a single platform spanning multiple geographies and clouds. Druva is trusted by thousands of enterprises, including 60 of the Fortune 500 to make data more resilient and accelerate their journey to cloud. Visit druva.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

