Dropzone AI Closes 2025 with 11x ARR Growth, Fortune Cyber 60 Recognition, and $37M Series B

Over 300 Enterprises Use Dropzone AI in Production, Validating AI SOC Analyst Impact, Company Advances Agentic SOC Vision

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dropzone AI, the leading provider of AI SOC analysts, today announced year-end milestones reflecting accelerating adoption of AI-augmented security operations, including 11x ARR growth, Fortune Cyber 60 recognition, a landmark Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) benchmark study, and a $37M Series B led by Theory Ventures to scale its Agentic SOC vision globally.

In 2025, Dropzone:

Grew ARR by 11x, reflecting increasing demand for AI-driven alert investigation at enterprise scale

Achieved over 370% net revenue retention from existing customers, enabling security teams to redeploy analysts to strategic initiatives

Onboarded 35+ customers across enterprise and regulated markets, including Kwik Trip, Avalara, and a G100 media conglomerate

Demonstrated strong MSSP and channel momentum through partnerships with ECS, CBTS, and expanding service providers

Expanded into Financial Services, Fintech, Insurance, Industrial, Manufacturing, and Media; surpassed $1M+ ARR in U.S. Federal market

Grew international presence with customer momentum, including Assala Energy, Awin, Infoguard, and Bolttech; hired EMEA VP of Sales Brett Candon and Technical Director International, Dan Bridges

Doubled company size with focused hiring in product, engineering, and go-to-market; added Amit Patel as Chief Revenue Officer

Earned Fortune Cyber 60 recognition alongside CB Insights Top 100 AI Startups, Top InfoSec Innovators, Big Innovation Awards, and Rising in Cyber

Collaborated with the Cloud Security Alliance on the first benchmark for AI-augmented analysts, finding 22-29% better investigation accuracy and 45-61% faster completion

"In 2025, we have seen a significant acceleration of real-world AI adoption in SOC. Today, our AI SOC analysts are processing security alerts in production from over 300 enterprises and have recovered over $10 million of SOC productivity that can now be spent on other critical security projects," said Edward Wu, Founder and CEO of Dropzone AI. "But we're not stopping at a single agent. We're building toward a fully agentic SOC where human engineers and analysts are augmented with multiple specialized agents to work together on threat hunting, detection engineering, forensics, and threat intelligence. That's where this is headed. Not just faster investigation, but entire Detection and Response functions operating at machine scale with human strategy directing them. We're weaponizing LLMs to give defenders the advantage."

"What's driving our momentum is simple: results. Customers are expanding because Dropzone's AI agents are delivering accuracy, speed, and tangible productivity gains inside the SOC. As organizations adopt an agentic security model, Dropzone is becoming a core platform for scaling security operations without scaling headcount," said Amit Patel, Chief Revenue Officer, Dropzone AI.

As Dropzone scales in 2026, the company is evolving from a single AI SOC analyst to a team of specialized AI agents (ranging from threat hunters, detection engineers, forensics analysts, threat intelligence analysts, to security data architects) operating alongside human security engineers. This evolution represents Dropzone's vision of an agentic SOC where human expertise is scaled and accelerated by a team of autonomous agents across all SOC functions.

