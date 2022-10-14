<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Dropbox to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

The conference call can be accessed by using the web link at Dropbox’s Q3 2022 earnings call. Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN number to access the call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, participants should register a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the Dropbox investor relations website at http://investors.dropbox.com.

About Dropbox

Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, we’re on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Kern Kapoor

IR@dropbox.com

Media:

Alissa Stewart

press@dropbox.com

