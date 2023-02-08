Dremio Hosts Its Annual Subsurface LIVE Conference With Virtual and In-Person Offerings

Dremio is diving deep below the surface of the open data lakehouse with this hybrid virtual and in-person event

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dremio, the easy and open data lakehouse, announced it will host its annual Subsurface LIVE conference on March 1 – 2, 2023. The highly anticipated Subsurface LIVE 2023 will bring together esteemed data architects and distinguished data engineers to explore the latest open source innovations, drive best practices, and share real-world use cases!

With live sessions taking center stage in San Francisco, New York and London, and free access for those attending virtually, participants will hear from those in-the-know at leading technology companies like Apple, Uber, Bloomberg, AWS and Microsoft about the breaking trends in the open data lakehouse ecosystem. Confirmed speakers for this can’t-miss industry conference include astronomer Julien Le Dem, Shopify’s Marc Leforet, Tabular’s Ryan Blue and Morgan Stanley’s Supreet Kaur.

Founded in 2020, this is the first year the conference will offer an in-person attendee experience. Live attendees can learn and mingle at the breakout sessions and hosted receptions after the show, while those joining virtually will be able to attend and interact from anywhere in the world in a virtual networking hall.

Keynoted by Dremio co-founder and CPO, Tomer Shiran, the two-day live conference will connect guests and inform them about the latest cloud data lake ecosystem evolution and strategies—around roundtables, on panels, in theaters and in conversations. Attendees will uncover the secrets being unlocked and advanced with open-source technologies, including Apache Arrow, Apache Iceberg, Nessie, Delta Lake, Airflow, Dagster, Apache Superset, Apache Druid, Apache Ranger and more. The event will also feature keynotes from Tamas Kerekjarto from Shell and Deepika Duggirala from Transunion.

“We’re looking forward to a great attendee experience connecting people across the globe virtually and in person. We have some exciting giveaways and swag for attendees and an awesome gamification component with a virtual store,” said Kelly Carlsted, senior manager of events and field marketing at Dremio.

Join the cloud data lake community, renown for its powerful networking opportunities and indisputable industry influence, at this must-attend technical conference, shaped and produced by data luminaries, for data architects and engineers, data warehouse administrators, infrastructure engineers and technical decision makers.

After hours, guests will be entertained by Socially Inept, a gang of techie comedians dedicated to roasting the tech scene. Their performance will be streamed so everyone can catch the act.

Registration is free. See you at Subsurface!

About Dremio

Dremio is the easy and open data lakehouse, providing self-service analytics with data warehouse functionality and data lake flexibility across all of your data. Use Dremio’s lightning-fast SQL query service and any other processing engine on the same data. Dremio increases agility with a revolutionary data-as-code approach that enables Git-like data experimentation, version control, and governance. In addition, Dremio eliminates data silos by enabling queries across data lakes, databases, and data warehouses, and by simplifying ingestion into the lakehouse. Dremio’s fully managed service helps organizations get started with analytics in minutes, and automatically optimizes data for every workload. As the original creator of Apache Arrow and committed to Arrow and Iceberg’s community-driven standards, Dremio is on a mission to reinvent SQL for data lakes and meet customers where they are on their lakehouse journey.

Hundreds of global enterprises like JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Regeneron, and Allianz Global Investors use Dremio to deliver self-service analytics on the data lakehouse. Founded in 2015, Dremio is headquartered in Santa Clara. CNBC recognized Dremio as a Top Startup for the Enterprise and Deloitte named Dremio to its 2022 Technology Fast 500. To learn more, follow the company on Github, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit www.dremio.com.

Contacts

Elise Woodard



elise.woodard@dremio.com