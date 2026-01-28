Dragos Names Dawn Mitchell Chief People Officer

Mitchell joins executive leadership team as Dragos builds on a year of continued global growth and advances its mission to safeguard operational technology

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#criticalinfrastructureprotection--Dragos, Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for operational technology (OT) environments, today announced the appointment of Dawn Mitchell as Chief People Officer. Mitchell will lead Dragos's People organization and partner across the business to support the company's growth and execution as demand for OT cybersecurity accelerates globally. She will focus on building the organizational capacity to serve more customers, expand into new markets, and maintain the technical depth and operational performance essential for protecting industrial and critical infrastructure.

"Dragos is at an important stage in its growth, and our ability to scale with discipline while staying true to our mission depends on strong leadership across the business," said Robert M. Lee, CEO and co-founder of Dragos. "Dawn brings exceptional experience to attract, develop, and retain the right talent as we continue to innovate and deliver the most effective OT cybersecurity, all while preserving our mission-driven culture."

Mitchell brings more than 15 years of experience leading people strategy for cybersecurity and enterprise software organizations through growth and transformation. She has built people functions from the ground up, led organizations through periods of rapid scaling, and partnered with executive teams to align talent strategy with business priorities. She has worked across functions to ensure people initiatives support business objectives while maintaining strong culture and operational discipline.

"Dragos operates in a market that impacts people’s daily lives, and has built a strong culture dedicated to the community that ensures safe water and powers our world, and makes the products we rely on," said Mitchell. "The company has a clearly important mission and I'm looking forward to supporting the team through our next phase of growth."

Previously, Mitchell served as Chief People Officer at HackerOne, where she led a global organization operating at the center of the cybersecurity community. At Appian, she progressed from Director of Talent Acquisition to Senior Vice President of Human Resources, supporting the company through its growth as a public enterprise software company. Earlier in her career, Mitchell held talent acquisition and people leadership roles at Opower and Red Hat.

Dragos protects OT globally, helping organizations detect, respond to, and recover from cyber threats that can impact safety, productivity, revenue, and reputation. As demand for OT cybersecurity continues to grow, Dragos has expanded its platform, services, and global footprint to support asset owners and operators responsible for keeping critical systems running.

About Dragos

Dragos provides the most effective OT cybersecurity technology for industrial and critical infrastructure to deliver on our global mission: to safeguard civilization. After nearly a decade of real-world experience handling landmark attacks on OT networks, Dragos understands the complexity and risks of industrial environments, which operate on massive scale with unique systems and exacting availability requirements and are not protected by IT cybersecurity.

The Dragos Platform provides visibility and monitoring of OT environments for asset identification, vulnerability management, and threat detection with continuous insights generated by the industry's most experienced OT threat intelligence and services team. It discovers and monitors OT, IT, IoT, and IIoT assets within the OT environment and integrates with IT security infrastructure. Dragos protects customers across industrial sectors including electric, oil & gas, manufacturing, water, transportation, mining, and government. Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area with presence around the world and offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC.

