Dragos Expands Investment in Australia and New Zealand with Appointments of New Sales and Channel Leaders

Hayley Turner Joins as Regional Director ANZ; Ben Sullivan is new Senior Channel Manager

MELBOURNE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dragos, Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) environments, today announced the appointments of Hayley Turner as Regional Director for Australia and New Zealand, and Ben Sullivan as Senior Channel Manager, further strengthening the company’s Australia and New Zealand team.

Turner is responsible for leading Dragos’s growth, strengthening its partner network, and accelerating the company’s leadership in providing industrial cybersecurity to help organisations identify their OT assets, manage vulnerabilities, and detect and respond to threats that target industrial control systems.

Sullivan is responsible for driving and expanding Drago’s channel go-to-market program, which is key to the company’s growth strategy and empowering partners to succeed in helping their customers combat cyber threats to critical infrastructure.

Both appointments come at a time when the region’s governments and industrial organisations are increasingly recognising the need for OT-specific cybersecurity to protect businesses as well as society as a whole.

“Hayley brings significant experience in security intelligence, industrial security, strategy, sales, and business development to lead our go-to-market efforts in the region,” said Christophe Culine, Chief Revenue Officer, Dragos.

“We are also delighted to welcome Ben to Dragos. Like Hayley, Ben has strong credentials in the cyber security industry, with deep expertise in technical strategy and building successful channel programs and understanding the needs of partners.

“Both appointments build on Dragos’s investments in Australia and New Zealand over the past 18 months as demand for the Dragos Platform has accelerated. We established our regional headquarters in Melbourne, as well as training facilities and key partnerships. We are very excited to welcome Hayley and Ben to the team.”

Turner spent more than five years working in security intelligence with the Australian Federal Government, predominantly on counter-terrorism, before moving to London and joining a cybersecurity start-up. She has worked across Europe and APAC as a commercial director, country manager and director of industrial security, working closely with business leaders and operational teams to address cyber risks through meaningful adoption of security technologies.

“It’s no surprise that I’m passionate about protecting critical infrastructure and helping industrial organisations get the best technology available to defend the operational networks that underpin their businesses,” said Turner. “I’m eager to build on the strong foundation Dragos has already established in Australia and New Zealand to deliver on our mission to safeguard civilisation.”

Sullivan has spent the past four years at NEXTGEN group, most recently as the company’s Technical Director and Head of Cyber Security. In that role he led the technical strategy and the delivery of vendor technology across a range of companies and industries. Prior to that he spent ten years in the military, predominantly in the special forces. He also co-hosts the Dark Mode Podcast, which focuses on technology, cyber security and global mega trends impacting the future of humanity.

“I have long been an admirer of Dragos and its mission to safeguard critical systems across the industrial sector. At a time when the threat landscape is becoming more sophisticated and the Australian government has activated new national security laws to safeguard critical infrastructure, companies and institutions, I am looking forward to working with our partners and our mutual customers to help them secure their operational technology infrastructure,” said Sullivan.

About Dragos, Inc.

Dragos has a global mission: to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The practitioners who founded Dragos were drawn to this mission through decades of government and private sector experience.

Dragos codifies the knowledge of our cybersecurity experts into an integrated software platform that provides customers critical visibility into ICS and OT networks so that threats are identified and can be addressed before they become significant events. Our solutions protect organizations across a range of industries, including power and water utilities, energy, and manufacturing, and are optimized for emerging applications like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT).

Contacts

Media Contact

Graham White



Pratar (on behalf of Dragos)



graham@pratar.com.au