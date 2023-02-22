Dr. Rangan Chatterjee Joins Levels as Advisor

UK’s Leading Physician Joins Levels to Help Combat the Metabolic Health Crisis

Levels, a health technology company that provides members bio wearables and software tools to personalise diet and lifestyle choices for optimal health, today announced that respected UK physician Dr. Rangan Chatterjee has joined the company as a Levels advisor. Dr. Chatterjee joins a remarkable cohort of thought leaders, physicians and researchers in the field of metabolic health; his eminent position in health discourse in the UK will help Levels to achieve its mission of reversing the metabolic disease epidemic globally, which affects well over half a billion people.





Dr. Rangan Chatterjee, Physician & Levels Advisor: “I’m thrilled to join the Levels team and collaborate on our shared mission of empowering people with agency to improve their metabolic health. My belief that small lifestyle changes can have a huge impact on overall health are mirrored by the Levels philosophy. The technology Levels is enabling in the UK will help so many people better understand how their lifestyle choices impact their health. My aim is to help 100 million people restore optimal health and feel fantastic, and I am confident this collaboration with Levels will help us make continued progress toward this goal. At a time when our national healthcare system faces greater challenges than at any time in history in the magnitude of preventable chronic disease, it is more relevant than ever to shift healthcare towards prevention and health optimisation.”

Over the course of a distinguished 20-year career in the National Health Service (NHS), as a national media commentator, bestselling author, and host of the most listened to health podcast in Europe ‘Feel Better, Live More’ , Dr. Chatterjee has helped patients reverse Type 2 diabetes, eliminate irritable bowel syndrome, lower blood pressure without drugs, and regain control of their autoimmune conditions. As a proponent of progressive personalised medicine, Dr. Chatterjee is highly aligned with the Levels mission of impacting a billion people with the foundation that prevention and treatment of chronic disease should be founded on lifestyle and nutrition.

Dr. Casey Means, Levels Chief Medical Officer: “Dr. Chatterjee is not only an exceedingly qualified and widely respected physician, he is the UK’s leading educator in the field of metabolic health and prevention of chronic disease. We are delighted that Dr. Chatterjee has joined the Levels team and we look forward to working together to empower people with the tools they need to understand, track, and change their daily habits for optimal health.”

Levels’ Solution To The Metabolic Health Crisis in the UK:

One in three adults display metabolic dysfunction in the UK, and 5 million people are pre diabetic. The impact on the UK’s healthcare system is significant: these diseases cost the National Health System (NHS) ca. £6.7 billion a year and wider society ca. £27 billion. It’s expected that by 2050, it will cost the NHS £10 billion a year.

Levels’ mission is to solve the metabolic health crisis by providing real time feedback into how diet, exercise, sleep, stress and other factors impact metabolic health and drive behavioural change.

About Dr. Chatterjee:

Dr. Chatterjee is regarded as one of the most influential medical doctors in the UK and wants to change how medicine will be practised for years to come. His mission is to help 100 million people around the globe live better lives.

He hosts the most listened-to health podcast in the UK and Europe, “Feel Better, Live More,” which regularly tops the Apple Podcast charts. The podcast has received 125 million listens to date and is consumed by over 6 million people every month. Chris Evans calls Feel Better, Live More ‘One of the best podcasts on the planet.’

Dr. Chatterjee is known for his ability to simplify complex health advice and find the root cause of people’s health problems. He highlighted his methods in the ground-breaking BBC One television show, Doctor in the House, which has been shown in over 70 countries around the world. He has recently been awarded the title of Professor of Health Communication and Education at The University of Chester.

He is the Number 1 selling health author in the UK—each of his 5 books is a Sunday Times Bestseller in the UK and an international bestseller across the globe. His latest book, Happy Mind, Happy Life, was published on March 31, 2022, and was an instant No.1 Sunday Times Bestseller.

Dr. Chatterjee hosts his own Amazon Original daily podcast, Built to Thrive, regularly appears on BBC television and has been featured in numerous international publications, including The New York Times, Forbes, The Guardian, and Vogue. His TED talk, How To Make Disease Disappear, has been viewed over 5.5 million times.

About Levels

Levels helps you see how food affects your health, empowering you with the tools needed to achieve health goals and improve healthspan. The Levels app provides real-time feedback on how diet and lifestyle choices impact your metabolic health by leveraging data from bio sensors like continuous glucose monitors (CGM) and other data sources like Apple Health. Our Members use their CGM data to discover their optimal diet, control their weight, and reduce long-term health risk.

Levels has raised a total of $50M, including a Series A in April 2022. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz; Marc Randolph (co-founder, Netflix); Esther Dyson; Dick Costolo (former CEO, Twitter); Michael Arrington (Founder, TechCrunch); Matt Dellavedova (NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers); Fidji Simo (CEO, Instacart); Mark Hyman, MD (Cleveland Clinic); and others.

Casey Means MD (Stanford MD), Josh Clemente (SpaceX, Hyperloop), Sam Corcos (CarDash, YC), David Flinner (Google), and Andrew Conner (Google) founded Levels to solve the metabolic health crisis.

The Levels Advisory Board includes key thought leaders, clinicians and researchers in metabolic health, including Dr. Rangan Chatterjee, David Sinclair, PhD; Dr. Robert Lustig; Dr. Sara Gottfried; Ben Bikman, PhD; Dom D’Agostino, PhD; Dr. Mark Hyman; Dr. Molly Maloof; Dr. David Perlmutter; Dr. Terry Wahls; and Dr. Gerald Shulman.

