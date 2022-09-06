Home Business Wire Dr. Fabian Geldmacher is Director Strategy & Business Development of Lysando AG
TRIESENBERG, Liechtenstein–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Artilysin–Lysando AG – market leader in the field of antimicrobial proteins – is pleased to announce that Fabian Geldmacher, M.D., has joined the team as Director Strategy & Business Development in June. Dr. Geldmacher will be responsible for shaping Lysando’s strategy and identifying areas where Lysando’s technology can add the most value. He will actively contribute to bringing the Artilysin® technology to market.


Prior to joining Lysando AG, Dr. Geldmacher has been part of the consulting firm McKinsey & Company for almost nine years. As Associate Partner in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice he supported his clients in strategy projects, large-scale transformations as well as M&A-related work. In this capacity he has chaperoned Lysando AG and the Artilysin® technology for the past four years.

“Dr. Geldmacher is establishing entirely new functions and processes in our company. With his medical background, a university degree in Molecular Medicine plus the extensive experience in management consulting, he is the perfect fit for Lysando,” says Count Markus Matuschka de Greiffenclau, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lysando AG. “With his expertise and skill set he will play a key role in shaping the future development of our company and further drive our success.”

Dr. Fabian Geldmacher assumed the position of Director Strategy & Business Development on June 1, 2022.

“My interest in the fight against infectious diseases has first been sparked as a teenager. This passion has stayed with me ever since and at Lysando AG I am now in a position to contribute to combatting the rise of resistant bacteria on a global scale”, says Dr. Geldmacher. “I look forward to the journey ahead and am excited about the opportunity to change the world for the better.”

About Lysando AG

Lysando AG is the market leader for antimicrobial proteins, so-called Artilysin®s. They can effectively eliminate problem-causing bacteria without associated high risk of resistance formation and microbial disbalances. Artilysin®s constitute an innovative, proprietary and environmentally friendly technology with a wide range of applications: in human and veterinary medicine, but for example also in cosmetics.

Lysando AG’s research facility is Lysando Innovations Lab GmbH located in Regensburg’s BioPark. BioPark Regensburg fosters companies in biotechnology, medical technology, diagnostics & analytics as well as the local healthcare management.

Contacts

Verena Schossmann

+41(0)79 211 83 42

Verena.Schossmann@lysando.com

