Dr. Cindy Vestergaard is RKVST’s new vice president special projects and external relations

Nuclear sector and global security blockchain expert joins leader in trustworthy digital archives and supply chain integrity, transparency and trust

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & CAMBRIDGE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RKVST™ is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Cindy Vestergaard as vice president special projects and external relations.

Cindy’s extensive experience with blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT) across global supply chains, including reconciling dual-use chemicals, tracing arms transfers and tracking nuclear material across the nuclear fuel cycle (from mining to disposal), are a great fit with RKVST’s expanding opportunities with commercial businesses and government agencies.

In her new role, Cindy will work closely with customers and partners in building blockchain-powered data integrity, transparency and trust into existing supply chains utilizing the RKVST platform. The RKVST platform is available to all businesses today starting with a Free forever service that easily connects with existing data archives, on premises or in the cloud, enabling partners and customers to instantly verify assets and data are safe to use and fit for purpose.

Rusty Cumpston, CEO, RKVST, said:



“I’m very excited that Cindy is now part of the RKVST team. Cindy is exceptionally talented, and her unique experience navigating the secure and safety-conscious supply chains for nuclear and other high-value assets is incredibly well aligned with many of our customer pursuits. Her extensive knowledge of real-life applications of blockchain technology in the nuclear sector will benefit our customers. Cindy is a great addition to RKVST’s innovative, growing team, and I look forward to working with her during this next stage of the company’s growth.”

Dr. Cindy Vestergaard, vice president special projects and external relations, RKVST, said:



“I’m excited to join the RKVST team and empower organizations to achieve real value from their digital archives. Many struggle with tedious sleuthing of documents and data, wasting time and resources in what is seen as an incomplete and inadequate digital transformation. I look forward to assisting organizations to deploy blockchain to enhance transparency, security and reporting in the nuclear and other regulated sectors, where data provenance and integrity are paramount.”

Cindy is a non-resident fellow with the Nuclear Safeguards and Blockchain in Practice Programs at the Stimson Center, previously serving as director and senior fellow. Prior to Stimson, she worked as a senior researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies (DIIS) and in various positions at Canada’s foreign ministry, including senior policy advisor. Cindy has a BA in International Relations from the University of British Columbia, MA in International Relations and European Studies from Central European University (Budapest, Hungary) and a Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Copenhagen.

More information:



Read more about Dr. Cindy Vestergaard

Read the Sellafield case study

About RKVST



RKVST enables organizations to build trustworthy digital supply chains. Whether you’re tracking nuclear material, relying on data from connected devices or eliminating supply chain disputes, RKVST evidence ledgers eliminate the frustration, time wasting and uncertainty of manual data verification. The RKVST platform allows supply chain partners to track and share evidence about assets and data and instantly verify they are safe to use and fit for purpose. Underpinned by blockchain technology, RKVST integrates easily with existing software and secure data storage systems enabling the integrity, transparency and trust every supply chain needs to move faster and improve resiliency in business operations. To learn more, visit RKVST.com.

Contacts

Liz Harris, vice president marketing, RKVST



liz.harris@rkvst.com

Jackie Solis, PR for RKVST (U.S.)



jackie@bospar.com

Allie Andrews or Tracey Treanor, PR for RKVST (U.K. and Europe)



alliea@prpr.co.uk / tracyt@prpr.co.uk

+44 (0)1442 245030