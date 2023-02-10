Doximity Wins Best in KLAS #1 Telehealth Platform for Second Consecutive Year

Earns Top Marks for Culture, Loyalty, Ops, Product, Relationship and Value

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, announced today that Doximity Dialer, its popular telehealth platform, has been named 2023 ‘Best in KLAS’ in the Telehealth – Video Conferencing Platforms segment. This is the second consecutive year that Doximity Dialer has been awarded the top ‘Best in KLAS’ designation. The complete 2023 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report can be found here.

In addition to the #1 ranking, Dialer received top marks in culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value. The rankings underscore Dialer’s exceptional user experience, accessibility, and widespread popularity among clinicians and patients.

“ We’re honored to help physicians provide on-the-go care for their patients,” said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity. “ We’re grateful for KLAS’s recognition and their detailed notes from over 100 client interviews, which is valuable feedback as we continue to invest in this area.”

Doximity’s HIPAA-compliant telehealth solution offers one-click voice and video visits, custom Caller ID, device and language optimization, and seamless transition between voice and video calls. It also doesn’t require any downloads or setup by patients, ensuring that patients of all types can make their telemedicine visit. Last quarter (ending December 31, 2022), a record 375,000 unique providers used Dialer to offer timely, convenient, and quality care to their patients in the comfort of their own homes.

“ The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers. These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report,” said KLAS CEO Adam Gale. “ Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting.”

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company’s network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and on-call schedules, and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity’s mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients.

