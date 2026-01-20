Dow Jones Factiva Surpasses 8,000 Licensed Sources for GenAI Use

Industry-Defining Scale Built on Trusted Data Establishes Platform as an Essential AI Marketplace for Publishers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Dow Jones announced that Factiva, the trusted business intelligence platform and preeminent AI marketplace for publishers, has secured licensing rights from more than 8,000 premium news and business information sources for use in GenAI applications. This expansion reinforces Factiva’s leadership in providing high-quality, traceable and copyright-compliant content to power enterprise-level GenAI solutions, adding over 4,000 new licensed sources since the initial launch of Factiva Smart Summary.

This industry-leading collection now features news and information from an array of local, national and global publishers, including ADWEEK, Agencia EFE, AWP Finanznachrichten, Beijing Review, USA TODAY Co., The Globe and Mail, Hong Kong Economic Times, Exame, Fast Company, Inc., McClatchy Media, News Corp Australia, Newsquest Media Group, The Atlantic and The National. These titles join thousands of other sources already available to Factiva customers, including The Associated Press, Barron’s, Dow Jones Newswires, Investor’s Business Daily, Financial News, MarketWatch, Private Equity News, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post – making a comprehensive database of news content licensed for GenAI use. By actively pursuing and securing licensing agreements with publishers, Factiva ensures that businesses leveraging its data can do so with confidence, thereby mitigating risks associated with data provenance and intellectual property.

"Factiva's growth and scale are evidence of its incredibly important role in the information ecosystem," said Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal. "Companies need to know that they can trust the data and information powering their AI solutions, and publishers need a marketplace that fairly compensates them for their proprietary news, data and information. Factiva accomplishes both."

“The conversation has shifted from AI’s potential to its provenance, and it’s time to acknowledge that not all AI is created equal,” said Emma O’Brian, General Manager, Factiva. “For over 25 years, we have built our business on the integrity of our data, and in the age of AI, Factiva offers our customers a level of transparency and trust that cannot be replicated by scraping content. For business decisions that rely on facts from the most premium trusted global sources there is no equal in the marketplace today.”

This achievement further strengthens Factiva’s GenAI-powered products and solutions, designed to enhance research and decision-making for professionals across various industries, including:

Factiva APIs: Providing enterprises and financial firms with licensed, copyright-compliant content to power generative AI applications such as conversational AI, article and portfolio summarization and deep research tools.

Providing enterprises and financial firms with licensed, copyright-compliant content to power generative AI applications such as conversational AI, article and portfolio summarization and deep research tools. Factiva.com: AI platform solutions instantly synthesize search results from premium licensed content into concise paragraphs, scannable bullets or deeper analysis saving hours of reading and research time.

Factiva continues to lead the industry in delivering valuable insights by ensuring that enterprise GenAI outputs are fully transparent and traceable back to their original licensed sources. Visit DowJones.com to learn more about Factiva’s suite of GenAI solutions and publisher marketplace.

