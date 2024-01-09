Home Business Wire DoubleVerify to Participate in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday,...
Business Wire

DoubleVerify to Participate in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that CEO Mark Zagorski and CFO Nicola Allais will present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 17th, 2023 at 11:00 am EST.

The fireside chat will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the News & Events section of DoubleVerify’s investor relations website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/.

In addition, management will host in person one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors during the day.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Tejal Engman

DoubleVerify

IR@doubleverify.com

Media
Chris Harihar

Crenshaw Communications

646-535-9475

chris@crenshawcomm.com

Articoli correlati

SynMax Secures $13 Million in Recent Investment Round, Led by Energy Trader Bill Perkins

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#acquisition--Houston-based data intelligence company, SynMax, specializing in maritime and energy intelligence, is thrilled to announce the successful closure...
Continua a leggere

SynMax Secures $13 Million in Recent Investment Round, Led by Energy Trader Bill Perkins

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#acquisition--Houston-based data intelligence company, SynMax, specializing in maritime and energy intelligence, is thrilled to announce the successful closure...
Continua a leggere

JFrog to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ:FROG), the Liquid Software Company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php