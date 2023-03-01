DoubleVerify Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Achieved Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Revenue and Net Cash from Operating Activities

Increased 2022 Revenue by 36% Year-over-Year to $452.4 Million, Driven by Growth in Pre-Campaign Activation Across Programmatic, Social and CTV

Increased 2022 Net Cash from Operating Activities by 15% to $94.9 Million

Achieved Full Year 2022 Net Income of $43.3 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $141.6 Million, representing a 31% Adjusted EBITDA margin

DoubleVerify ("DV") (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“ 2022 was another year of exceptional growth driven by strong execution,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “ We measured 5.5 trillion media transactions, grew revenue by 36% to more than $452 million, achieved 31% adjusted EBITDA margins and generated approximately $95 million of net cash from operating activities. Our ability to significantly outpace the broader digital advertising industry throughout 2022 was fueled by expanding product usage within our existing customer base and by winning new customers, both of which resulted in market share gains across geographies and platforms. Looking ahead, we are excited to meaningfully scale our solutions across fast-growing and underpenetrated media environments such as CTV, Social media and Retail Media Networks. We continue to successfully drive our ‘verify everywhere’ mission powered by our industry-leading platform that protects and maximizes media investment, making DV’s products a strategic imperative for advertisers and creating durable demand in 2023 and beyond.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:



(All comparisons are to the fourth quarter of 2021)

Total revenue of $133.6 million, an increase of 27%.

Activation revenue of $75.5 million, an increase of 40%.

Measurement revenue of $46.3 million, an increase of 10%. Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”) for CTV and Social increased by 29% and 33% respectively. International measurement revenue increased by 5%, with APAC revenue growth of 14% while EMEA revenue was stable.

Supply-Side revenue of $11.8 million, an increase of 29%.

Net income of $18.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $48.9 million, which represented a 37% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights:



(All comparisons are to full year 2021)

Total revenue of $452.4 million, an increase of 36%.

Media Transactions Measured (MTM) were 5.5 trillion, an increase of 22%.

Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) was $0.072, an increase of 7%

Net Revenue Retention (NRR) of 127%

Activation revenue of $251.2 million, an increase of 50%.

Measurement revenue of $157.9 million, an increase of 17%. Social measurement revenue increased by 28% and represented 37% of Measurement Revenue. Media Transactions Measured for CTV increased by 45%.

International revenue increased by 12%

Supply-Side revenue of $43.3 million, an increase of 47%.

Net income of $43.3 million, an increase of 48%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $141.6 million, an increase of 29%, representing a 31% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Grew Media Transactions Measured (“MTM”) by 22% and increased Measured Transaction Fee (“MTF”) by 3%.

Continued to achieve a Gross Revenue Retention rate of over 95% in the fourth quarter.

Grew premium-priced Authentic Brand Suitability (ABS) revenues by 38% year-over-year in the fourth quarter driven by new advertisers activating the solution as well as by existing client upsells and geographic expansion.

Drove global market share growth through product upsells, international expansion and new enterprise logo wins, including Dropbox, AirBnB, GlaxoSmithKline, Swarovski, Mattress Firm, Adobe Japan and Fujifilm Japan.

Successfully launched post campaign Brand Safety and Suitability measurement on TikTok and on Twitter’s newsfeed, known as Timelines. This proprietary solution leverages DV’s artificial intelligence, machine learning , ontology, and manual review to give advertisers confidence that their ads are appearing next to content that is brand safe and suitable.

, ontology, and manual review to give advertisers confidence that their ads are appearing next to content that is brand safe and suitable. Launched the industry’s first-ever scalable solution to verify viewability on Connected TV (CTV), augmenting advertiser confidence in their media investment on this premium channel. This expansion of viewability enables advertisers to more fully measure delivery of the DV Authentic Ad™ across CTV inventory. The DV Authentic Ad™ is a proprietary, MRC-accredited metric that ensures consistent media quality across digital environments.

Received Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for its DV Authentic Attention® metrics, DV’s attention-based analytics and performance solution. This first time accreditation for attention spans DV’s full set of display and video DV Authentic Attention® metrics for desktop, mobile web, and mobile app .

. Uncovered “BeatSting,” the first large-scale ad impression fraud scheme to target audio inventory. Since the DV Fraud Lab first identified the family of fraud in 2019, an estimated $20 million has been siphoned from advertisers. BeatSting alone is responsible for costing unprotected advertisers up to $1 million per month.

“ We delivered another strong year with 36% revenue growth and 31% adjusted EBITDA margins as we continued to outperform the broader digital advertising industry through a challenging macroeconomic environment,” said Nicola Allais, CFO of DoubleVerify. “ Our fourth quarter and full-year outperformance is a testament to the essential nature of our products and to the strong execution of our teams. Our pipeline remains robust and with nearly $270 million dollars of cash and zero debt on our balance sheet, we are well-positioned to drive further business expansion and accelerate our long term growth.”

First Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Guidance:

DoubleVerify anticipates Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges:

First Quarter 2023:

Revenue of $117 to $119 million, a year-over-year increase of 22% at the midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $28 to $30 million, representing a 25% margin at the midpoint.

Full Year 2023:

Revenue of $550 to $564 million, a year-over-year increase of 23% at the midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $164 to $172 million, representing a 30% margin at the midpoint.

With respect to the Company’s expectations under “ First Quarter and Full Year 2023 Guidance” above, the Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP measure net income in this press release because the Company does not provide guidance for stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition-related costs, interest income, and income taxes on a consistent basis as the Company is unable to quantify these amounts without unreasonable efforts, which would be required to include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Key Business Terms

Activation revenue is generated from the evaluation, verification and measurement of advertising impressions purchased through programmatic demand-side and social media platforms.

Measurement revenue is generated from the verification and measurement of advertising impressions that are directly purchased on digital media properties, including publishers and social media platforms.

Supply-Side revenue is generated from platforms and publisher partners who use DoubleVerify’s data analytics to evaluate, verify and measure their advertising inventory.

Net Revenue Retention Rate is the total current period revenue earned from advertiser customers, which were also customers during the entire most recent twelve-month period, divided by the total prior year period revenue earned from the same advertiser customers, excluding a portion of our revenues that cannot be allocated to specific advertiser customers.

Gross Revenue Retention Rate is the total prior period revenue earned from advertiser customers, less the portion of prior period revenue attributable to lost advertiser customers, divided by the total prior period revenue from advertiser customers.

Media Transactions Measured (MTM) is the volume of media transactions that DoubleVerify’s software platform measures.

Measured Transaction Fee (MTF) is the fixed fee DoubleVerify charges per thousand Media Transactions Measured.

International Revenue Growth Rates are inclusive of foreign currency fluctuations.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Assets: Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 267,813 $ 221,591 Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $8,893 and $6,527 as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 167,122 122,938 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,161 23,295 Total current assets 445,096 367,824 Property, plant and equipment, net 47,034 17,575 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 64,692 — Goodwill 343,011 350,560 Intangible assets, net 135,429 153,395 Deferred tax assets 35 60 Other non‑current assets 1,731 2,780 Total assets $ 1,037,028 $ 892,194 Liabilities and Stockholder’s Equity: Current liabilities Trade payables $ 6,675 $ 3,853 Accrued expense 33,085 41,456 Operating lease liabilities, current 7,041 — Income tax liabilities 11,953 1,321 Current portion of finance lease obligations 1,846 1,970 Contingent consideration current — 1,717 Other current liabilities 8,310 6,716 Total current liabilities 68,910 57,033 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 74,086 — Finance lease obligations 779 2,579 Deferred tax liabilities 12,890 30,307 Other non‑current liabilities 3,504 3,209 Total liabilities $ 160,169 $ 93,128 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15) Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 165,448 shares issued and 165,417 outstanding as of December 31, 2022; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 162,347 shares issued and 162,297 outstanding as of December 31, 2021 165 162 Additional paid‑in capital 756,299 717,228 Treasury stock, at cost, 31 shares and 50 shares as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (796) (1,802) Retained earnings 127,517 84,249 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (6,326) (771) Total stockholders’ equity 876,859 799,066 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,037,028 $ 892,194

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2020 Revenue $ 452,418 $ 332,741 $ 243,917 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 77,866 54,382 35,750 Product development 95,118 62,698 47,004 Sales, marketing and customer support 107,416 77,312 62,157 General and administrative 78,666 81,380 53,056 Depreciation and amortization 34,328 30,285 24,595 Income from operations 59,024 26,684 21,355 Interest expense 905 1,172 4,931 Other income, net (1,249) (309) (885) Income before income taxes 59,368 25,821 17,309 Income tax expense (benefit) 16,100 (3,487) (3,144) Net income $ 43,268 $ 29,308 $ 20,453 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.20 $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.18 $ 0.14 Weighted‑average common stock outstanding: Basic 163,882 148,309 138,072 Diluted 170,755 160,264 145,443 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 43,268 $ 29,308 $ 20,453 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment (5,555) (1,782) 1,078 Total comprehensive income $ 37,713 $ 27,526 $ 21,531

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accumulated Other Comprehensive Common Stock Preferred Stock Additional (Loss) Income Total Shares Shares Treasury Stock Paid‑in Retained Net of Stockholders’ (in thousands) Issued Amount Issued Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Income Taxes Equity Balances as of January 1, 2020 139,721 $ 140 — $ — — $ — $ 283,457 $ 34,488 $ (67) $ 318,018 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — — — 1,078 1,078 Stock-based compensation — — — — — — 5,984 — — 5,984 Exchange of common stock for Series A preferred stock — — 45,438 454 15,146 (260,686) 260,232 — — — Additional Series A preferred stock issuance, net of issuance costs — — 15,568 156 — — 85,308 — — 85,464 Repurchase of vested options — — — — — — (15,506) — — (15,506) Common stock issued under employee purchase plan 61 — — — — — 424 — — 424 Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 255 — — — — — 780 — — 780 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 185 — — — — — — — — — Net income — — — — — — — 20,453 — 20,453 Balances as of December 31, 2020 140,222 $ 140 61,006 $ 610 15,146 $ (260,686) $ 620,679 $ 54,941 $ 1,011 $ 416,695 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — — — (1,782) (1,782) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — — — 50 (1,802) — — — (1,802) Issuance of common stock as consideration for acquisition 684 1 — — — — 22,525 — — 22,526 Stock-based compensation — — — — — — 21,887 — — 21,887 Common stock issued under employee purchase plan 15 — — — — — 404 — — 404 Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 4,782 5 — — — — 12,435 — — 12,440 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 366 — — — — — — — — — Conversion of Series A preferred stock to common stock 5,190 5 (61,006) (610) (15,146) 260,686 (260,081) — — — Issuance of common stock upon initial public offering 9,977 10 — — — — 269,380 — — 269,390 Private placement stock issuance concurrent with initial public offering 1,111 1 — — — — 29,999 — — 30,000 Net income — — — — — — — 29,308 — 29,308 Balances as of December 31, 2021 162,347 $ 162 — $ — 50 $ (1,802) $ 717,228 $ 84,249 $ (771) $ 799,066 Foreign currency translation adjustment — — — — — — — — (5,555) (5,555) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings — — — — 402 (10,244) — — — (10,244) Stock-based compensation expense — — — — — — 42,787 — — 42,787 Common stock issued to non-employees 4 — — — — — — — — — Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 1,518 2 — — — — 5,801 — — 5,803 Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 1,488 1 — — — — (1) — — — Common stock issued under employee purchase plan 91 — — — — — 1,734 — — 1,734 Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards — — — — (421) 11,250 (11,250) — — — Net income — — — — — — — 43,268 — 43,268 Balances as of December 31, 2022 165,448 $ 165 — $ — 31 $ (796) $ 756,299 $ 127,517 $ (6,326) $ 876,859

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 43,268 $ 29,308 $ 20,453 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Bad debt expense (recovery) 5,033 (711) 4,811 Depreciation and amortization expense 34,328 30,285 24,595 Amortization of debt issuance costs 294 294 285 Non-cash lease expense 7,339 — — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 350 Accretion of acquisition liabilities — — 36 Deferred taxes (19,581) (7,866) (5,137) Stock-based compensation expense 42,307 21,887 5,984 Interest expense (income) 107 103 (12) Loss on disposal of fixed assets 1,353 — — Impairment of long-lived assets 1,510 — — Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 57 (949) Offering costs — 22,074 3,555 Other 87 733 673 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations Trade receivables (49,765) (22,004) (30,443) Prepaid expenses and other assets 9,094 (7,567) (9,013) Trade payables 2,884 (49) 2,482 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 16,604 16,205 3,546 Net cash provided by operating activities 94,862 82,749 21,216 Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (39,981) (9,397) (9,751) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (149,217) — Net cash used in investing activities (39,981) (158,614) (9,751) Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt — — 89,650 Payments of long-term debt — (22,000) (142,113) Deferred payment related to Leiki acquisition — — (2,033) Deferred payment related to Zentrick acquisition — (50) (50) Payment of contingent consideration related to Zentrick acquisition (3,247) — (601) Repurchase of vested options — — (15,506) Proceeds from Series A preferred stock issuance, net of issuance costs — — 346,150 Payments to shareholders for preferred stock Series A — — (260,686) Proceeds from common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 5,803 12,440 780 Proceeds from common stock issued under employee purchase plan 1,734 404 424 Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering — 269,390 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection to concurrent private placement — 30,000 — Payments related to offering costs (6) (22,069) (3,610) Payments related to debt issuance costs — — (577) Finance lease payments (1,924) (1,918) (1,443) Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings (10,244) (1,802) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,884) 264,395 10,385 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (784) (200) 203 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 46,213 188,330 22,053 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—Beginning of period 221,725 33,395 11,342 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash—End of period $ 267,938 $ 221,725 $ 33,395 Cash and cash equivalents $ 267,813 $ 221,591 $ 33,354 Restricted cash (included in prepaid expenses and other assets on the Consolidated Balance Sheets) 125 134 41 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 267,938 $ 221,725 $ 33,395 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes 12,351 7,698 16,180 Cash paid for interest 554 774 3,369 Non‑cash investing and financing transactions: Common stock issued in connection with acquisition — 22,526 — Exchange of common stock for preferred stock — — 260,686 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities, net of impairments and tenant improvement allowances 71,979 — — Acquisition of equipment under finance lease — 1,518 1,603 Capital assets financed by accounts payable 12 36 — Treasury stock reissued upon the conversion of Series A preferred stock for common stock — 260,686 — Offering costs included in accounts payable and accrued expense — 5 75 Stock-based compensation included in capitalized software development costs 480 — —

Comparison of the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

Revenue

Three Months Ended December 31, Change Change Year Ended December 31, Change Change 2022 2021 $ % 2022 2021 $ % (In Thousands) (In Thousands) Revenue by customer type: Measurement (f/k/a Advertiser – direct) $ 46,324 $ 42,256 $ 4,068 10 % $ 157,908 $ 135,516 $ 22,392 17 % Activation (f/k/a Advertiser – programmatic) 75,502 54,104 21,398 40 251,198 167,798 83,400 50 Supply-side customer 11,810 9,173 2,637 29 43,312 29,427 13,885 47 Total revenue $ 133,636 $ 105,533 $ 28,103 27 % $ 452,418 $ 332,741 $ 119,677 36 %

Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe that certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, are useful in evaluating our business. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In Thousands) (In Thousands) Net income $ 18,068 $ 28,308 $ 43,268 $ 29,308 Net income margin 14% 27% 10% 9% Depreciation and amortization 8,882 8,296 34,328 30,285 Stock-based compensation 11,083 9,787 42,307 21,887 Interest expense 224 237 905 1,172 Income tax expense (benefit) 11,979 (11,848) 16,100 (3,487) M&A and restructuring costs (a) 5 2,382 1,224 3,510 Offering, IPO readiness and secondary offering costs (b) 566 1,099 1,292 23,564 Other (recoveries) costs (c) (245) 2,825 3,414 3,812 Other income (d) (1,671) (674) (1,249) (309) Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,891 $ 40,412 $ 141,589 $ 109,742 Adjusted EBITDA margin 37% 38% 31% 33%

________________ (a) M&A and restructuring costs for the year ended December 31, 2022 consist of transaction costs, integration and restructuring costs related to the acquisition of OpenSlate. M&A costs for the year ended December 31, 2021 consist of transaction and integration costs related to the acquisition of Meetrics and OpenSlate as well as associated restructuring costs and related activities. (b) Offering, IPO readiness and secondary offering costs for the year ended December 31, 2022 consist of third-party costs incurred for the Company’s filing of a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3, and costs incurred for an underwritten secondary public offering by certain stockholders of the Company. Offering, IPO readiness and secondary offering costs for the year ended December 31, 2021 consist of third-party costs incurred for the Company’s IPO, and costs for an underwritten secondary public offering by certain stockholders of the Company. (c) Other costs for the year ended December 31, 2022 consist of costs related to the departures of the Company’s former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Customer Officer, impairment related to a subleased office space and costs related to the disposal of furniture for unoccupied lease office space, partially offset by sublease income for lease office space. Other costs for the year ended December 31, 2021 include reimbursements paid to Providence for costs incurred prior to the IPO date, non-recurring recognition of a cease-use liability related to unoccupied lease office space, and costs associated with the early termination of the agreement for the Zentrick Deferred Payment Terms, previously disclosed as a contingency. (d) Other income for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 consists of interest income earned on monetary assets, changes in fair value associated with contingent consideration, and the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

