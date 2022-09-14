dope.security Takes Off With $4M in Funding for Fly-Direct Secure Web Gateway

Former Symantec, Forcepoint Product Leader Eliminates Stopover Datacenters, Improving Performance 4X Against Legacy Providers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SWG—dope.security, the fly-direct Secure Web Gateway (SWG), today emerged from stealth with $4M in funding led by boldstart ventures. The company also announced that boldstart General Partner Ed Sim and former Bluecoat and Symantec SVP Steven Schoenfeld are joining its Board of Directors.

dope.security disrupts the multi-billion dollar Secure Web Gateway market by eliminating the stopover datacenter architecture required by legacy providers, instead performing security directly on the endpoint. This fly-direct architecture improves performance up to 4X, ensuring privacy and reliability when securing enterprises against web-based threats, all with an elegant user experience.

“Why would you stopover when you could fly direct?” said Kunal Agarwal, Founder and CEO, dope.security. “My time at legacy cybersecurity companies highlighted the need to build a first-class customer experience on top of a new architecture that eliminates reliability, performance, and privacy issues. With dope.security, the Internet will never be a stopover flight again.”

Cloud-based proxies secured the distributed workforce, but introduced stopover datacenters for every connection, leading to outages, off-device decryption, significantly slower page loads, and reduced end-user productivity. Difficult to deploy solutions and poor admin experience amplified the need for a better SWG.

The dope.swg lives on the endpoint – eliminating the need for stopover datacenters, and is designed with intuitive workflows that provide an unmatched user experience. The dope.swg delivers:

Seamless Deployment: Get started in under five minutes with the easy-to-try, easy-to-deploy dope.swg.

Get started in under five minutes with the easy-to-try, easy-to-deploy dope.swg. Instant Zero-Trust Policies: Synchronize with Office 365 and Google for single sign-on and user imports enabling zero-trust policies.

Synchronize with Office 365 and Google for and user imports enabling zero-trust policies. Fly-direct, and Fly Privately: Enforce endpoint-driven security controls including URL categorization, SSL inspection, Anti- Malware , Cloud Application Controls (CAC), and custom user-based policies – no stopover required.

Enforce endpoint-driven security controls including categorization, inspection, Anti- , Cloud Application Controls (CAC), and custom user-based policies – no stopover required. Analytics and Visibility: Visualize data and gather end-user insights through a cloud-native console, including Productivity, Policy, and Shadow IT analyses, along with the ability to debug and run diagnostics remotely.

“dope.security’s fly-direct approach is exactly what the SWG market needs,” said Ed Sim, General Partner, boldstart ventures. “Legacy solutions are too complex and slow down every company that uses the Internet. By eliminating the stopover with a product-led growth (PLG) motion, dope.security is a true game changer. We’re excited to invest and make the Internet fast again.”

For more information visit https://dope.security

About Dope Security

No stopovers. No outages. That’s the difference with dope.security, the fly-direct Secure Web Gateway (SWG). Eliminate the stopover datacenter and perform enterprise-grade security checks directly on the endpoint, providing stronger privacy, reliability, and performance speeds up to 4X faster.

Contacts

Will Clark



fama PR for dope.security



E: dope@famapr.com