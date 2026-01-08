DoorDash to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 18, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ: DASH) today announced that the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results will be released after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. The company’s earnings press release will be made available on the DoorDash Investor Relations website at ir.doordash.com.

DoorDash will host a conference call to discuss its results and guidance at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. Interested parties may register for and access the live webcast of the call at the DoorDash Investor Relations website at ir.doordash.com. Following the call, a replay will be available on the same website.

DoorDash announces material information to the public about the company, its products and services, and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, the investor relations section of its website (ir.doordash.com), its blog (doordash.news), and its social media accounts on X and LinkedIn in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 40 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of local commerce and broaden access to opportunity. With a growing international presence that now includes Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash combines global scale with local expertise to serve communities around the world.

