DoorDash Releases Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) announced financial results today for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2022. Please visit the DoorDash investor relations website at http://ir.doordash.com to view our financial results and letter to shareholders.

A live audio webcast of our earnings release call will be available at http://ir.doordash.com. The call begins Thursday, February 16 at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET). Announcements regarding our financial performance, including SEC filings, investor events, as well as press and earnings releases are also available at http://ir.doordash.com. Following the call, a replay will be available on the same website.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

ir@doordash.com

press@doordash.com

