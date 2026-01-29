Donaldson Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 30.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable February 27th, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 12th, 2026. Donaldson is a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index and calendar year 2025 marked the 30th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 70 years.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Diverse, skilled employees at over 150 locations on six continents partner with customers – from small business owners to R&D organizations and the world’s biggest OEM brands. Donaldson solves complex filtration challenges through three primary segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Life Sciences. Additional information is available at www.Donaldson.com.

