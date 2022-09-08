Domo Named to the Constellation ShortLists™ for Cloud-Based BI and Analytics Platforms and Marketing Analytics Solutions

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ConstellationShortList–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it was named to the Q3 2022 Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms for the seventh consecutive year. In addition, the company was named to the Q3 2022 ShortList for Marketing Analytics Solutions for the eighth consecutive year.

“Organizations must reconsider how they balance business models, work/life priorities, and new market conditions during the uncertain climate of the Great Refactoring,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “Constellation’s ShortLists reflect the top vendors that matter most to our network of buy-side clients. We publish ShortLists to expedite the decision-making process for leaders making critical vendor selections, so they can find the right partners to enable their business success.”

All shortlisted vendors were determined through Constellation Research’s client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. In the Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms category, the firm evaluated more than 25 vendor solutions in the market. For the Marketing Analytics Solutions category, Constellation evaluated over 40 solutions categorized in the market.

The key criteria for inclusion for the Cloud-Based BI and Analytics Platform category were:

Delivery of a public cloud-native or multi cloud business intelligence and analytics platform with hybrid data-access capabilities

Data management capabilities including data integration & self-service data preparation

Breadth of analysis tools, including dashboarding, data visualization and basic forecasting and predictive capabilities

Mobile reporting, visualization, analysis

Support for services-based delivery of insights into internal and external applications

Rich collaboration features for authors, analysts and consumers

The key criteria for inclusion for the Marketing Analytics Solutions category included (but not limited to):

Ease of use and setup for nontechnical users with functional options for developers and analysts

Ability to ingest and report on marketing and advertising data across all online and offline interactions and campaigns

Robust marketing attribution, forecasting and predictive analytics capabilities

Integration with sales force automation, marketing automation, advertising platforms and other customer data sources for consolidated customer engagement visibility

AI and ML to assist with data ingestion, analysis and decision intelligence

Product vision and roadmap

“Domo continues to help customers drive digital transformation deeper into their organizations by focusing on speed to value for the line of business decision maker,” said John Mellor, Domo CEO. “I’m proud of our team for their continued commitment to customer success and thank Constellation Research for this recognition in two competitive vendor landscapes.”

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Contacts

Cynthia Cowen



PR@domo.com