Domo Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for its fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2023.





Fiscal Third Quarter Results

Total revenue was $79.7 million, an increase of 1% year over year

Subscription revenue was $71.3 million, an increase of 3% year over year

Subscription revenue represented 89% of total revenue

Billings were $74.8 million, an increase of 1% year-over-year

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) was $367.2 million as of October 31, 2023, an increase of 4% year over year

RPO expected to be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months was $230.8 million as of October 31, 2023, consistent with Q3 FY23

Net cash used in operating activities was $4.3 million

GAAP subscription gross margin was 84%, consistent with Q3 FY23

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 85%, consistent with Q3 FY23

GAAP operating margin increased by 9 percentage points year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin increased by 5 percentage points year over year

GAAP net loss was $16.4 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $0.45, based on 36.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $24.0 thousand, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.00, based on 36.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $57.4 million as of October 31, 2023

“ In Q3, we exceeded guidance for key top-line metrics and delivered record operating margin. I am confident we are focused on the right initiatives–such as driving consumption and offering a true freemium model–to help accelerate our path to long-term, profitable growth,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “ Customers continue to realize significant value from our platform, and I’m incredibly proud of the talent and dedication of our team in helping us deliver on our mission to put data to work for everyone.”

Recent Highlights

We believe the following announcements and recognition demonstrate our commitment to product innovation and customer value:

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 30, 2023, Domo is providing the following guidance for its fourth fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2024:

Q4 Fiscal 2024

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $79.0 million to $80.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, is expected to be between $0.05 and $0.09 based on 36.8 million weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

Full Year Fiscal 2024

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $317.8 million to $318.8 million, representing year-over-year growth of 2-4%.

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, is expected to be between $0.24 and $0.28 based on 36.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Call Details

Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2024 third quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at https://www.domo.com/ir. Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/UamMeXVB. Instructions will be shared on how to join the call after registering.

A replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 with conference ID #41576 following the completion of the conference call until 11:59 p.m. (ET) December 14, 2023.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Domo investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other issues through a variety of means, including Domo’s website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We intend to use the Domo Facebook page, the Domo LinkedIn page, the Domo blog, the @Domotalk X account and the @JoshJames X account as a means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that we intend to use as a means of disclosing the information described here may be updated from time to time as listed on our investor relations webpage.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we reference in this press release and the accompanying tables the following non-GAAP financial measures: billings, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, and adjusted free cash flow. In computing these measures, we exclude the effects of certain items including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of certain intangible assets, severance of executive officers who report to the Chief Executive Officer, and proceeds from shares issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan.

As it relates to adjusted free cash flow, we add back amounts equal to the proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan to reflect the non-cash nature of these transactions. Because no cash is exchanged in these transactions, showing proceeds in the financing section of the statement of cash flows as required by GAAP results in a corresponding decrease in the operating section, which management believes is not indicative of actual cash used in or provided by our operations. We believe that this non-GAAP cash metric is useful because it provides investors with the same information that management uses to consistently evaluate, forecast and measure the Company’s actual cash flows and its ability to achieve and maintain positive cash flows.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.

During the current fiscal year, we revised our definition for non-GAAP statement of operations line items to adjust for executive severance expenses. We have revised the prior period amounts to conform to our current period presentation.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements of our Chief Executive Officer, statements regarding our future, expectations for RPO in the next 12 months, our financial outlook for our fourth fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2024, and results for future periods. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2023 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about December 11, 2023. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Revenue: Subscription $ 69,041 $ 71,293 $ 201,022 $ 213,594 Professional services and other 9,985 8,382 27,999 25,211 Total revenue 79,026 79,675 229,021 238,805 Cost of revenue: Subscription (1) 11,342 11,523 32,721 33,588 Professional services and other (1) 7,572 7,253 22,167 22,847 Total cost of revenue 18,914 18,776 54,888 56,435 Gross profit 60,112 60,899 174,133 182,370 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1), (3) 41,012 40,262 131,299 124,464 Research and development (1) 24,583 19,729 73,108 63,931 General and administrative (1), (2), (3) 13,029 12,130 42,514 35,509 Total operating expenses 78,624 72,121 246,921 223,904 Loss from operations (18,512 ) (11,222 ) (72,788 ) (41,534 ) Other expense, net (1) (5,032 ) (4,930 ) (12,383 ) (14,549 ) Loss before income taxes (23,544 ) (16,152 ) (85,171 ) (56,083 ) Provision for income taxes 167 261 567 801 Net loss $ (23,711 ) $ (16,413 ) $ (85,738 ) $ (56,884 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.69 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (2.53 ) $ (1.59 ) Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted) 34,392 36,310 33,893 35,812 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows: Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 667 $ 670 $ 2,176 $ 1,958 Professional services and other 308 359 1,339 1,311 Sales and marketing 7,336 6,364 23,284 19,260 Research and development 5,909 4,621 19,196 14,214 General and administrative 4,807 4,174 18,319 10,642 Other expense, net 180 181 550 516 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 19,207 $ 16,369 $ 64,864 $ 47,901 (2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows: General and administrative $ 20 $ 20 $ 60 $ 60 (3) Includes executive officer severance, as follows: Sales and marketing $ 113 $ – $ 620 $ 443 General and administrative – – – 1,553 Total executive officer severance $ 113 $ – $ 620 $ 1,996

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, October 31, 2023 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 66,500 $ 57,387 Accounts receivable, net 78,958 55,208 Contract acquisition costs 15,908 15,794 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,447 7,881 Total current assets 168,813 136,270 Property and equipment, net 21,375 26,130 Right-of-use assets 15,255 12,333 Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 22,299 19,601 Intangible assets, net 2,794 2,760 Goodwill 9,478 9,478 Other assets 2,102 1,647 Total assets $ 242,116 $ 208,219 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,120 $ 10,451 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 49,306 43,510 Lease liabilities 4,905 4,407 Current portion of deferred revenue 182,273 158,522 Total current liabilities 248,604 216,890 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 15,271 12,161 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 3,609 4,236 Other liabilities, noncurrent 12,425 13,448 Long-term debt 108,607 112,255 Total liabilities 388,516 358,990 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 35 36 Additional paid-in capital 1,183,921 1,236,895 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (322 ) (784 ) Accumulated deficit (1,330,034 ) (1,386,918 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (146,400 ) (150,771 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 242,116 $ 208,219

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (23,711 ) $ (16,413 ) $ (85,738 ) $ (56,884 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,269 1,636 4,089 4,738 Non-cash lease expense 987 1,063 3,362 3,235 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 4,247 4,398 12,825 13,354 Stock-based compensation 19,207 16,369 64,864 47,901 Other, net 1,135 1,072 3,027 3,643 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (4,166 ) (3,022 ) 10,835 23,750 Contract acquisition costs (4,405 ) (4,016 ) (11,687 ) (10,921 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,282 291 2,063 (173 ) Accounts payable 384 998 13,291 (966 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,239 ) (1,237 ) (3,378 ) (4,054 ) Accrued and other liabilities 3,527 (608 ) (11,872 ) (3,361 ) Deferred revenue (4,999 ) (4,856 ) (9,740 ) (23,124 ) Net cash used in operating activities (6,482 ) (4,325 ) (8,059 ) (2,862 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,657 ) (2,714 ) (5,073 ) (9,214 ) Purchases of intangible assets – – – (26 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,657 ) (2,714 ) (5,073 ) (9,240 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan – 1,374 1,563 3,406 Proceeds from structured payables 6,624 – 6,624 – Payments on structured payables (6,624 ) – (6,624 ) – Proceeds from exercise of stock options 56 62 861 65 Net cash provided by financing activities 56 1,436 2,424 3,471 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (729 ) (862 ) (1,771 ) (482 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (8,812 ) (6,465 ) (12,479 ) (9,113 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 79,894 63,852 83,561 66,500 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 71,082 $ 57,387 $ 71,082 $ 57,387

Domo, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Revenue: Subscription $ 69,041 $ 71,293 $ 201,022 $ 213,594 Cost of revenue: Subscription 11,342 11,523 32,721 33,588 Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis 57,699 59,770 168,301 180,006 Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis 84 % 84 % 84 % 84 % Stock-based compensation 667 670 2,176 1,958 Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 58,366 $ 60,440 $ 170,477 $ 181,964 Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis 85 % 85 % 85 % 85 % Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis: Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis $ 78,624 $ 72,121 $ 246,921 $ 223,904 Stock-based compensation (18,052 ) (15,159 ) (60,799 ) (44,116 ) Amortization of certain intangible assets (20 ) (20 ) (60 ) (60 ) Executive officer severance (1) (113 ) – (620 ) (1,996 ) Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis $ 60,439 $ 56,942 $ 185,442 $ 177,732 Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating Income (Loss) on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating loss on a GAAP basis $ (18,512 ) $ (11,222 ) $ (72,788 ) $ (41,534 ) Stock-based compensation 19,027 16,188 64,314 47,385 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 60 60 Executive officer severance (1) 113 – 620 1,996 Operating income (loss) on a non-GAAP basis $ 648 $ 4,986 $ (7,794 ) $ 7,907 Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating margin on a GAAP basis (23 )% (14 )% (32 )% (17 )% Stock-based compensation 24 20 28 19 Executive officer severance (1) – – 1 1 Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis 1 % 6 % (3 )% 3 % Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (23,711 ) $ (16,413 ) $ (85,738 ) $ (56,884 ) Stock-based compensation 19,207 16,369 64,864 47,901 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 60 60 Executive officer severance (1) 113 – 620 1,996 Net (loss) income on a non-GAAP basis $ (4,371 ) $ (24 ) $ (20,194 ) $ (6,927 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss per share on a GAAP basis $ (0.69 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (2.53 ) $ (1.59 ) Stock-based compensation 0.56 0.45 1.91 1.34 Executive officer severance (1) — — 0.01 0.06 Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis $ (0.13 ) $ — $ (0.61 ) $ (0.19 ) Billings: Total revenue $ 79,026 $ 79,675 $ 229,021 $ 238,805 Add: Deferred revenue (end of period) 157,915 158,522 157,915 158,522 Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period) 3,100 4,236 3,100 4,236 Less: Deferred revenue (beginning of period) (163,454 ) (164,882 ) (168,335 ) (182,273 ) Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period) (2,560 ) (2,732 ) (2,420 ) (3,609 ) Decrease in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent) (4,999 ) (4,856 ) (9,740 ) (23,124 ) Billings $ 74,027 $ 74,819 $ 219,281 $ 215,681 Reconciliation of Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Net cash used in operating activities $ (6,482 ) $ (4,325 ) $ (8,059 ) $ (2,862 ) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan – 1,374 1,563 3,406 Purchases of property and equipment (1,657 ) (2,714 ) (5,073 ) (9,214 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ (8,139 ) $ (5,665 ) $ (11,569 ) $ (8,670 ) (1) During the current fiscal year, we revised our definition for non-GAAP statement of operations line items to adjust for executive severance expenses. We have revised the prior period amounts to conform to our current period presentation.

Contacts

Media: Cynthia Cowen



PR@domo.com

Investors: Peter Lowry



IR@Domo.com