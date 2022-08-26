Domo Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2022.

Fiscal Second Quarter Results

Total revenue was $75.5 million, an increase of 20% year over year

Subscription revenue was $67.4 million, an increase of 23% year over year

Subscription revenue represented 89% of total revenue

Billings were $72.3 million or 21% year-over-year growth

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) was $349.1 million as of July 31, 2022, an increase of 22% year over year

RPO expected to be recognized as revenue in the next twelve months was $225.3 million as of July 31, 2022, an increase of 23% year over year

Net cash used in operating activities was $2.4 million

GAAP subscription gross margin was 84%, an improvement of 2 percentage points from Q2 FY22

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 85%, an improvement of 3 percentage points from Q2 FY22

GAAP operating margin declined by 4 percentage points year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin increased by 3 percentage points year over year

GAAP net loss was $29.1 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $0.86, based on 34.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $8.7 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.26, based on 34.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Cash and cash equivalents were $79.9 million as of July 31, 2022

“ Domo is helping companies of all sizes leverage data across their organizations to increase revenue, improve efficiencies and drive better business outcomes — all at incredible speed,” said John Mellor, CEO, Domo. “ We continue to optimize for long-term, sustainable growth, as we deliver speed-to-value to line-of-business decision makers and support our customers’ success.”

Recent Highlights

We believe the following announcements and recognition demonstrate our commitment to product innovation and customer value:

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 25, 2022, Domo is providing the following guidance for its third fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2023:

Q3 Fiscal 2023

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $76.0 million to $77.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.23 and $0.27 based on 34.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Full Year Fiscal 2023

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $305.0 million to $310.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.88 and $0.96 based on 34.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Call Details

Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at https://www.domo.com/ir. Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/zYvDlnjs. Instructions will be shared on how to join the call after registering.

A replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 with conference ID #41576 following the completion of the conference call until 11:59 p.m. (ET) September 8, 2022.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we reference in this press release and the accompanying tables the following non-GAAP financial measures: billings, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, and adjusted free cash flow. In computing these measures, we exclude the effects of certain items including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of certain intangible assets, the reversal of contingent tax-related accruals and proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan.

As it relates to adjusted free cash flow, we add back amounts equal to the proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan to reflect the non-cash nature of these transactions. Because no cash is exchanged in these transactions, showing proceeds in the financing section of the statement of cash flows as required by GAAP results in a corresponding decrease in the operating section, which management believes is not indicative of actual cash used in or provided by our operations. We believe that this non-GAAP cash metric is useful because it provides investors with the same information that management uses to consistently evaluate, forecast and measure the Company’s actual cash flows and its ability to achieve and maintain positive cash flows.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included at the end of this release.

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Revenue: Subscription $ 54,666 $ 67,406 $ 106,778 $ 131,981 Professional services and other 8,159 8,125 16,109 18,014 Total revenue 62,825 75,531 122,887 149,995 Cost of revenue: Subscription (1) 10,019 10,712 19,076 21,379 Professional services and other (1) 6,299 7,601 12,400 14,595 Total cost of revenue 16,318 18,313 31,476 35,974 Gross profit 46,507 57,218 91,411 114,021 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 33,378 44,700 66,832 90,287 Research and development (1) 19,341 25,334 35,527 48,525 General and administrative (1), (2) 12,384 12,825 22,602 29,485 Total operating expenses 65,103 82,859 124,961 168,297 Loss from operations (18,596 ) (25,641 ) (33,550 ) (54,276 ) Other expense, net (1) (3,505 ) (3,286 ) (6,767 ) (7,351 ) Loss before income taxes (22,101 ) (28,927 ) (40,317 ) (61,627 ) Provision for income taxes 139 212 27 400 Net loss $ (22,240 ) $ (29,139 ) $ (40,344 ) $ (62,027 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.70 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (1.28 ) $ (1.84 ) Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted) 31,883 33,973 31,451 33,640 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows: Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 549 $ 778 $ 968 $ 1,509 Professional services and other 271 563 605 1,031 Sales and marketing 4,747 7,873 8,474 15,948 Research and development 2,751 6,283 5,240 13,287 General and administrative 4,137 4,707 7,053 13,512 Other expense, net 171 189 348 370 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 12,626 $ 20,393 $ 22,688 $ 45,657 (2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows: General and administrative $ 20 $ 20 $ 40 $ 40

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, July 31, 2022 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,561 $ 79,894 Accounts receivable, net 64,149 49,148 Contract acquisition costs 15,417 15,099 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,975 9,205 Total current assets 173,102 153,346 Property and equipment, net 17,584 18,884 Right-of-use assets 16,392 16,082 Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 23,177 21,693 Intangible assets, net 2,875 2,835 Goodwill 9,478 9,478 Other assets 1,981 1,688 Total assets $ 244,589 $ 224,006 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,770 $ 17,556 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 59,976 43,357 Lease liabilities 3,439 4,225 Current portion of deferred revenue 168,335 163,454 Total current liabilities 236,520 228,592 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 16,757 16,063 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 2,420 2,560 Other liabilities, noncurrent 10,882 11,486 Long-term debt 103,988 106,251 Total liabilities 370,567 364,952 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 33 34 Additional paid-in capital 1,098,084 1,146,231 Accumulated other comprehensive income 388 (701 ) Accumulated deficit (1,224,483 ) (1,286,510 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (125,978 ) (140,946 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 244,589 $ 224,006

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (22,240 ) $ (29,139 ) $ (40,344 ) $ (62,027 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,228 1,213 2,256 2,820 Non-cash lease expense 1,373 1,177 2,316 2,375 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 3,932 4,266 7,835 8,578 Stock-based compensation 12,626 20,393 22,688 45,657 Other, net 921 972 1,786 1,892 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,852 (2,514 ) 17,123 15,001 Contract acquisition costs (3,753 ) (4,079 ) (7,365 ) (7,282 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,774 6,584 4,285 781 Accounts payable 2,930 4,822 6,313 12,907 Operating lease liabilities (631 ) (1,637 ) (1,711 ) (2,139 ) Accrued and other liabilities 4,976 (1,213 ) (11,103 ) (15,399 ) Deferred revenue (2,819 ) (3,203 ) (4,638 ) (4,741 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,169 (2,358 ) (559 ) (1,577 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,640 ) (1,479 ) (3,418 ) (3,416 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,640 ) (1,479 ) (3,418 ) (3,416 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan – – 4,133 1,563 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (1,334 ) – (7,578 ) – Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,509 81 3,163 805 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,175 81 (282 ) 2,368 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (157 ) (345 ) (162 ) (1,042 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,547 (4,101 ) (4,421 ) (3,667 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 84,826 83,995 90,794 83,561 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 86,373 $ 79,894 $ 86,373 $ 79,894

Domo, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Revenue: Subscription $ 54,666 $ 67,406 $ 106,778 $ 131,981 Cost of revenue: Subscription 10,019 10,712 19,076 21,379 Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis 44,647 56,694 87,702 110,602 Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis 82 % 84 % 82 % 84 % Stock-based compensation 549 778 968 1,509 Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 45,196 $ 57,472 $ 88,670 $ 112,111 Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis 83 % 85 % 83 % 85 % Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis: Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis $ 65,103 $ 82,859 $ 124,961 $ 168,297 Stock-based compensation (11,635 ) (18,863 ) (20,767 ) (42,747 ) Amortization of certain intangible assets (20 ) (20 ) (40 ) (40 ) Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis $ 53,448 $ 63,976 $ 104,154 $ 125,510 Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating loss on a GAAP basis $ (18,596 ) $ (25,641 ) $ (33,550 ) $ (54,276 ) Stock-based compensation 12,455 20,204 22,340 45,287 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 40 40 Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (6,121 ) $ (5,417 ) $ (11,170 ) $ (8,949 ) Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating margin on a GAAP basis (30 )% (34 )% (27 )% (36 )% Stock-based compensation 20 27 18 30 Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis (10 )% (7 )% (9 )% (6 )% Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (22,240 ) $ (29,139 ) $ (40,344 ) $ (62,027 ) Stock-based compensation 12,626 20,393 22,688 45,657 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 40 40 Net loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (9,594 ) $ (8,726 ) $ (17,616 ) $ (16,330 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss per share on a GAAP basis $ (0.70 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (1.28 ) $ (1.84 ) Stock-based compensation 0.40 0.60 0.72 1.35 Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis $ (0.30 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.49 ) Billings: Total revenue $ 62,825 $ 75,531 $ 122,887 $ 149,995 Add: Deferred revenue (end of period) 126,381 163,454 126,381 163,454 Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period) 1,233 2,560 1,233 2,560 Less: Deferred revenue (beginning of period) (128,510 ) (167,091 ) (129,079 ) (168,335 ) Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period) (1,923 ) (2,126 ) (3,173 ) (2,420 ) Increase in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent) (2,819 ) (3,203 ) (4,638 ) (4,741 ) Billings $ 60,006 $ 72,328 $ 118,249 $ 145,254 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 2,169 $ (2,358 ) $ (559 ) $ (1,577 ) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan – – 4,133 1,563 Purchases of property and equipment (1,640 ) (1,479 ) (3,418 ) (3,416 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 529 $ (3,837 ) $ 156 $ (3,430 )

