Dome Construction’s Melissa Berg Wins National Association of Women in Construction Award

Dome Director of Inclusion, Culture, and Engagement was awarded the NAWIC DE&I Champions of Progress recognition

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dome Construction, one of California’s leading general contractors, today announced that Melissa Berg, Director of Inclusion, Culture, and Engagement, won the Champions of Progress Award from the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee. The award was presented on August 18th at the NAWIC’s Annual Conference Awards Gala in Minneapolis, MN.

“The construction industry has a history of being a male-dominated field, a key reason to why Dome’s DEI program was created,” said Rob Lynch, CEO of Dome Construction. “Melissa has put her singular focus into leading diversity and inclusion efforts within our company, paving the way for more women in leadership roles and overall employee diversity and equity, which makes us a stronger company. Her leadership exemplifies a champion of progress.”

Berg started building the Dome Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program in 2018 with a vision to create an environment where everyone at Dome has a voice, sees opportunity, thrives, and can be who they are. The program includes several internal committees and programs to connect employees across the different departments within Dome. Committees range from women’s leadership, conscious inclusion, wellness, mentoring for further education, training, networking, and philanthropy that encourage volunteer community outreach. Melissa, through the DEI program, is also focusing on looking at bias in internal systems and processes from recruiting, to hiring, to promoting.

In the coming year, Berg will continue to build the internal program and expand externally. Strengthening relationships with trade partners and vendors with Minority Business Certifications will further build outreach and partnerships with nonprofits supporting underrepresented youth and minorities in construction careers. Berg will continue to serve as part of the Associated General Contractors of California Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Steering Committee. This committee is committed to educating and providing resources on DEI to general contractors and trade partners across California and beyond. As past President of the Bay Area chapter of Women in Construction Operations (WiOPS), Berg is actively involved with the organization that has 450 members in the bay area and focuses on educating, networking, and mentoring women in the industry.

The Champions of Progress Award identifies changemakers who exemplify actions, vision, and ideals that shift the paradigm for the construction industry.

About Dome Construction

Dome Construction was founded in 1969 on a people-first philosophy and the idea of developing a thoughtful, innovative, and sustainable construction firm with fundamental values rooted in integrity, transparency, and a solid commitment to doing it right. Dome ranks in the top five of the 44 highest rated California general contractors with the lowest EMR rate, putting the company in the top one percent of the safest builders in the state. The strong safety culture Dome has built is why they have been recognized for the past 19 years by the CEA for Safety awards. As pioneers of innovative construction practices, Dome is committed to utilizing methodologies and technologies that push construction forward, such as creating technologies like eMOD. For additional information about Dome Construction, please visit www.domebuilds.com.

Contacts

Samantha Short



sshort@olmsteadwilliams.com

845-702-1136