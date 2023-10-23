DomainTools Featured Presenters at Art Into Science: A Conference on Defense (ACoD)

Internet Intelligence Experts Will Share Latest Cybersecurity Defense Technology and Neurodiversity Insights

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DomainTools, the leader for Internet intelligence, today announced that Ian Campbell, security operations engineer, and Travis Hall, principal systems engineer, will be featured presenters at the Art Into Science: A Conference on Defense (ACoD), October 25-26, 2023 at Appian corporate headquarters in Tysons Corner, McClean, VA.





ACoD is a working conference, with tracks that explore various investigations, case studies, and defense tools on the operations side, while philosophically pushing the boundaries of security science on the other.

As part of the conference Operations track, Campbell and Hall will jointly present:

Keeping Exchange Blue with a Walled Garden



2:30pm–3:15pm ET, Wednesday, October 25



IT and Blue Teams often receive mandates to deploy software that is difficult to secure with existing resources. One such mandate led the DomainTools open source -focused team to design and deploy a Microsoft Exchange cluster in the midst of continuing high-profile attacks on the platform. Their Walled Garden approach allowed the use of familiar tools to mitigate those attacks, including those with nation state actor-related indicators while producing off-system logs for validation, enabling timely updates, and preserving positive user experience. This talk will walk through this approach which could be modified for use with other self-hosted platforms as well.

Campbell and Hall will also present a Philosophy track session:

Out Of Time: Neurodivergent Success in Security as a Framework



1:00pm-1:45pm ET, Thursday, October 26



From the pages of the Wall Street Journal to deep research and advocacy by the defense think-tank RAND, neurodiversity and related topics continue to gain visibility and importance. They’re discovering what Campbell and Hall already knew – that the security industry is full of the neurodiverse – but no one has to walk alone. This talk brings together two experienced engineers with complex diagnoses to talk about the experience of being neurodiverse in security along with benefits gained, lessons learned, complications detonated along the way, and practical advice for both neurodiverse comrades and neurotypical friends, coworkers, and managers. The discussion will show how, together, we can hack a better world for all of us.

For the full agenda, visit https://artintoscience.com/schedule/

About DomainTools

DomainTools is the global leader for Internet intelligence and the first place security practitioners go when they need to know. The world’s most advanced security teams use our solutions to identify external risks, investigate threats, and proactively protect their organizations in a constantly evolving threat landscape. DomainTools constantly monitors the Internet and brings together the most comprehensive and trusted domain, website and DNS data to provide immediate context and machine-learning driven risk analytics delivered in near real-time. Visit domaintools.com to experience firsthand why DomainTools is the first stop for advanced security teams when they need to know. For more information visit www.domaintools.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Paula Brici



Eskenzi PR



paula@eskenzipr.com