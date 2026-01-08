Domaine Acquires Pattern to Transform Experience-First Digital Commerce

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domaine Worldwide, the leading global Shopify design and development practice, today announced its acquisition of Pattern, one of the most highly awarded digital design agencies in the commerce ecosystem. This strategic move unites Pattern’s design expertise with Domaine’s engineering and delivery excellence, setting a new standard for experience-first digital commerce at scale.

Pattern partners with brands at key inflection points in their digital journey, including transformative initiatives like a brand refresh, a digital redesign, or a major commerce platform migration. The depth and quality of Pattern’s work have earned them an industry-leading reputation and more than 200 awards, including annual recognition from The Webby Awards, W3, Glossy, and ADWEEK for their partnership with brands such as Marine Layer, Framebridge, Bobbie, Image Skincare, and Rothy’s, which was a joint collaboration between Pattern and Domaine.

“As digital transformation continues to accelerate, experience design has become a defining competitive advantage for commerce brands,” said Marko Bon, President of Domaine. “Bringing Pattern into the Domaine portfolio expands our ability to help clients reimagine their brands and deliver truly differentiated experiences across every channel.”

A Unified, Digitally-Native Offering

Pattern has a proven track record of partnering with brands at every stage of growth, including VC-backed startups building digital-first brand identities, high-growth brands investing in the evolution of their digital experiences, and enterprise organizations requiring robust, scalable design systems that support complex, multi-department workflows and AI-enabled efficiencies.

“As Pattern experienced record-breaking growth over the past several years, it became clear that finding the right partner to scale with was critical to our long-term strategy,” said Isaac Newton, Co-Founder of Pattern. “Joining Domaine accelerates our ability to guide clients through full-scale digital transformations. Just as important in finding our new home has been the cultural alignment and team synergies we’ve created between our organizations, which has truly made this a natural fit.”

“From the start, we believed that differentiated customer experiences would define the future of ecommerce,” said Michael Janiak, Co-Founder of Pattern. “As we partnered with larger, more complex brands, it became clear that realizing our next chapter required a partner with shared values around craft, ambition, and scale. Joining Domaine allows us to bring experience-led, technology-driven commerce to more brands globally.”

Looking Ahead

Pattern and Domaine have already collaborated on a number of projects, making this transition seamless for internal teams and clients alike. With a shared vision of delivering fully personalized brand experiences and a proprietary “one site per customer” philosophy, the combined organization is uniquely positioned to lead digital commerce innovation across the Shopify ecosystem. Together, Domaine and Pattern will help brands navigate rapid change across technology and AI, while also playing an active role in defining the future of commerce.

About Domaine

Domaine Worldwide is the leading global Shopify design and development practice. The business supports over 100 brands on the Shopify platform and has a delivery footprint spanning the US, Canada, and Europe. BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm with deep expertise in the IT services sector, is the financial sponsor partnering with the existing executive team to support this next chapter of growth and expansion. Learn more at domaineworldwide.com.

About Pattern

Pattern is a digital design agency known for crafting experience-first brand and design systems that drive measurable results. With a portfolio of work recognized across the industry, Pattern partners with ambitious brands to shape how they show up in the digital world. For more information, visit thisispattern.com.

