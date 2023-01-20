<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire DOCOMO to Exhibit at World’s Largest Mobile Exhibition: MWC Barcelona 2023
Business Wire

DOCOMO to Exhibit at World’s Largest Mobile Exhibition: MWC Barcelona 2023

di Business Wire

Company’s first onsite exhibit in 4 years will present advanced mobile technologies and businesses


TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it will organize a full-scale booth at MWC Barcelona 2023, the world’s largest mobile-related exhibition, in Barcelona, Spain from February 27 to March 2.

The DOCOMO booth, which will showcase exhibitions and presentations focused on the main themes of 6G, open radio access networks (Open RAN) and extended reality (XR), will also promote international standardization and global business for next-generation communication technologies. Due to the global pandemic, this will be DOCOMO’s the first onsite appearance at MWC Barcelona since 2019.1

In the 6G section, DOCOMO will present the coming 6G world and advanced wireless technologies that the company is currently developing. This will include a demonstration of the Human Augmentation Platform to communicate haptic sensations between people connected to a 6G network to enable, for example, a musical student to mimic the exact finger motions of a teacher.

In the Open RAN section, DOCOMO will present experiential content to help visitors understand the concept and structure of Open RAN, as well as progress being achieved to enable multi-vendor telecommunication equipment2 to be combined in Open RAN, as well as related collaborations with international carriers.

In the XR section, visitors will experience the metaverse filled with music, anime and movies and also a virtual-live system, both provided by NTT QONOQ, INC., a company launched by DOCOMO’s parent NTT group last October to promote XR business.

Through this exhibition, DOCOMO looks forward to globally communicating its advanced technologies and businesses under the company’s brand slogan “changing worlds with you.”

For more about DOCOMO’s exhibits and the overall exhibition, please refer to the appendix.

1 DOCOMO organized an exhibition in Japan in 2021 and then one online in 2022.

2 Creation of 5G Open RAN Ecosystem to Accelerate Adoption of Open RAN by Operators Globally”

https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/info/media_center/pr/2021/0208_00.html

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan’s leading mobile operator with over 85 million subscriptions, is one of the world’s foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities (“+d” partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations.

https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/

Appendix

Overview of NTT DOCOMO Booth at MWC Barcelona 2023

1. Exhibitions

Theme

Exhibits

Contents

6G

Human Augmentation Platform

As an example of this 6G application, presenters will use haptic information to teach musical techniques and guide a robot in whisking green tea.

Wireless Technologies

DOCOMO’s technical approaches to the realization of 6G will be introduced with detailed explanations.

Open RAN

Interactive Contents

Experiential content in the form of a simulation game will allow visitors to grasp the overview and structure of Open RAN.

Shared Open Lab

Virtual Tour

This Open RAN verification facility located at the DOCOMO R&D Center in Japan will be introduced in 3D.

XR

XR World

This metaverse diorama will enable people to view a life-size Godzilla from various angles.

Matrix Stream

Presenting NTT QONOQ’s virtual-live and general-purpose video-delivery system for extended reality

Mixed Reality Animals—Volumetric Video × Magic Leap 2

Videos of real cats and penguins will be converted to 3DCG and projected into real space using a Magic Leap 2 MR headset.

2. NTT DOCOMO Booth Location

4E50, Hall 4

3. Presentations

1

Broadcast Stage

Title: On the Forefront of Open RAN Implementation

When: Monday, February 27 from 15:45 to 16:15 (local time)

Where: Broadcast Studio, Hall 4

Speaker: Mr. Sadayuki Abeta, OREC evangelist, NTT DOCOMO

2

5G Futures Summit

Session 4: Driving Supply Chain Resiliency & Interoperable Networks

When: Wednesday, March 1 from 14:50 to 15:50 (local time)

Where: Theatre 2, Hall 6

Speaker: Mr. Sadayuki Abeta, OREC evangelist, NTT DOCOMO

URL: https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/agenda/session/5g-futures-summit

Note: The content and schedule of the presentations are subject to change. Please check the official website of MWC Barcelona 2023 for the latest information.

Reference

MWC Barcelona 2023

1. Dates & Times

Monday, February 27 to Thursday, March 2

08:30 to 19:00, except last day from 08:30 to 16:00 (all times local)

2. Venue

Fira Gran Via

Av. Joan Carles I, 64

08908 L’Hospitalet de Llobregat

Barcelona, Spain

3. Official Website

https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

NTT DOCOMO
Mr. Ryoichi Sakurai or Mr. Yasutaka Imai

Brand Communication Department

Tel: +81 (0)3 5156 1366

Fax: +81 (0)3 5501 3408

Mail: global_pr@nttdocomo.com
www.docomo.ne.jp/english/

Articoli correlati

Invest Cyprus Welcomes Wrike’s Decision to Open a New Office in Cyprus

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading collaborative work management company places “vote of confidence” in emerging European tech hub NICOSIA, Cyprus--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invest Cyprus has welcomed...
Continua a leggere

Enterprises in France Evaluate Public Cloud Providers Amid New Regulations

Business Wire Business Wire -
Companies in the country are focusing on picking the right cloud provider to ensure data sovereignty and security, ISG...
Continua a leggere

U.K. Firms Seek Transformative Public Cloud Migrations

Business Wire Business Wire -
Public clouds are gaining favor as enterprises grapple with new challenges, rising IT costs and the need for application...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
windows unsplash

Datto SaaS Defense arriva in Italia, per tenere al sicuro i dati di Microsoft...

Sicurezza