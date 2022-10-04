DocGo Mobile Health Services Now Available to Cigna Customers in New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services (Nasdaq: DCGO), announced its mobile health services are now available to Cigna commercial customers in New York and New Jersey, beginning October 1, 2022.

DocGo provides customers with access to quality health care outside of traditional medical facilities with a model designed to help people get access to timely and cost-effective treatments and diagnoses.

“This new agreement allows us to offer our mobile health services to a substantial number of new individuals in New York & New Jersey, furthering our impact in the eastern region of the country,” said Anthony Capone, President of DocGo. “We are eager to continue our momentum and provide these new patients with the high quality, convenient and affordable care they need.”

DocGo provides access to virtual and in-home options for a wide range of services from annual wellness exams and vaccines to diagnostic tests and evaluations for illnesses, making it easier for individuals to get routine care they need to stay healthy and active without having to leave their home. For those who are sick, recovering from an illness, or recuperating from a visit to a hospital, DocGo provides another home-based care option to help people get better more comfortably and more quickly.

DocGo is working to shape the future of health care by bringing personalized treatment to patients where and when they need it most, breaking down barriers to care and addressing access issues within our current healthcare system.

About DocGo



DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning DocGo. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “potential”, “believe”, “seek”, “could”, “estimate”, “judgment”, “targeting”, “should”, “anticipate”, “predict” “project”, “aim”, “goal”, “outlook”, “guidance”, and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, and current market trends and conditions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect current or future results include possible accounting adjustments made in the process of finalizing reported financial results; any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic; competitive pressures; pricing declines; rates of growth in our target markets; our ability to improve gross margins; cost-containment measures; legislative and regulatory actions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; the impact on our business and reputation in the event of information technology system failures, network disruptions, cyber-attacks, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; and the ability of the company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data privacy and protection. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Media:

Susan Donahue



Skyya PR



651-283-8700



susan.donahue@skyya.com

Investor:

Mike Cole



DocGo



949-444-1341



mike.cole@docgo.com

ir@docgo.com

Steve Halper



LifeSci Advisors



646-876-6455



shalper@lifesciadvisors.com

ir@docgo.com