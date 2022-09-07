Home Business Wire DocGo Announces Upcoming Participation in Two Investor Conferences
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DocGo (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, announced today that Anthony Capone, President will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 13 at 1:30PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of DocGo’s website at https://ir.docgo.com/.

Also, Mr. Capone will be participating at a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare conference on Wednesday, September 14 at 3:30PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of DocGo’s website at https://ir.docgo.com/.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with Ambulnz by DocGo’s integrated medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

Contacts

Investor:

Mike Cole

DocGo

949-444-1341

mike.cole@docgo.com
ir@docgo.com

Steve Halper

LifeSci Advisors

646-876-6455

shalper@lifesciadvisors.com
ir@docgo.com

Media
Skyya PR

Susan Donahue

susan.donahue@skyya.com
651-283-8700

